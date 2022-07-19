ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Interim Economic Development Director Named Beaver Dam City Administrator

whitewaterbanner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a July 19 article in Daily Dodge, Nathan Thiel, who was introduced as city of Whitewater interim Economic Development Director on June 8, was approved on July 18 by the Beaver Dam common council to be hired as...

whitewaterbanner.com

veronapress.com

Carl Miller named 2022 Wisconsin Grocer of the Year

Along with the variety of products and services Carl's stores provide, he is involved in the community. Carl and his stores participate in Adopt-a-Highway. They also run the nonprofit brat stand with all proceeds going towards the Verona youth sports groups. This is a yearly service that Carl and the Miller family participates in.
VERONA, WI
wuwm.com

Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.
KENOSHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha: Where Do the Governor Candidates Stand?

Tim Michels called on Gov. Tony Evers “to promise that when he loses in November, he will not agree to anything of this significance while a lame duck.”. The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced on July 20, 2022, “that in partnership with Hard Rock International (Hard Rock), it will relaunch the Wisconsin tribe’s efforts to open a destination entertainment center and casino in the City of Kenosha,” a press release received by Wisconsin Right Now states.
KENOSHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Wisconsin Technical College System building

MADISON, Wis. — A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the Wisconsin Technical College System building on University Avenue Thursday afternoon. A Capitol Police spokesperson said an alert was sent out in response to a 911 call about a bomb threat at the building, located at 4622 University Avenue near Hilldale Shopping Center. The building was evacuated and has since been cleared.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

CapTel laying off hundreds of Wisconsin workers

MADISON, Wis. — CapTel, a company that provides phone captioning services for the deaf and those with hearing loss, is laying off hundreds of workers in southern Wisconsin. In a notice filed Wednesday with the state’s Department of Workforce Development, CapTel said it plans to permanently lay off 276 employees in Madison and Milwaukee. Twenty-eight of the workers are in...
MADISON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Learn to Garden with UW Extension

Editor’s note: The following press release was received from UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program. This fall UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program is offering the online course, Growing and. Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundations in Gardening. This is a twelve week online course that runs from. September...
MADISON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Local Students Graduate from UW-La Crosse & UW-Oshkosh

LA CROSSE, Wis. (July 19, 2022) – The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 112th Annual Spring Commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Sunday, May 15. UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,400 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs. UW-La Crosse – www.uwlax.edu – is the state’s top-ranked public higher education institution by U.S. News & World Reports for master’s degree institutions and has been ranked among the top Midwestern public institutions for more than a decade. Students earning degrees in May include:
LA CROSSE, WI
wuwm.com

The best Wisconsin state parks to hike with your dog

The weather has been beautiful this summer and many of us have been enjoying the great outdoors. And what better way to enjoy nature than with your dog? But not every trail or park is right for your pup, as author Danielle St. Louis explains in her new book A Dog Lover’s Guide to Hiking Wisconsin’s State Parks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Washington Examiner

Direct payments of $500 to be sent to Wisconsin families every month for a year

Several families in a Wisconsin city will begin earning an extra $500 every month for an entire year starting this month. The government of Madison, Wisconsin, invited families interested in the Madison Forward Fund to apply to the program from June 21 through July 3 and randomly selected 155 applicants to receive the monthly payments. The funds of the program, totaling $930,000, were provided by donations from private donors, not the city's tax dollars, according to Channel3000.
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Risk for the development of tarspot remains high

Weather over the last week has been generally drier with milder temperatures in most of Wisconsin. Isolated storms have occurred and periods of leaf wetness have prevailed. So what does that mean for important plant diseases of corn and soybeans? Let’s break that down. As noted last week we...
WISCONSIN STATE
News Break
Politics
wisfarmer.com

Four dairy farms welcome visitors for ACE Twilight meetings

After chores are completed, farmers, elected officials, community members and mroe are invited to visit one of four farms across Wisconsin and engage in meaningful dialogue and learn more about their rural neighbors during the 2022 Agricultural Community Engagement (ACE) Twilight meetings hosted by dairy farms in Vernon, Buffalo, Clark and Dodge counites.
WISCONSIN STATE
whitewaterbanner.com

Worker Killed in Palmyra Construction Site Accident

Editor’s note: The following announcement is from the Village of Palmyra Public Safety Department website. On July 20, 2022 at 1137 Palmyra Public Safety Department was dispatched to a 911 call reporting an accident on a construction site in the 100 Block of Violet Street in the Village of Palmyra. The caller reported that a worker had fallen from a scaffold onto a metal stake. Upon arrival at 1142, Public Safety Officers found the worker stuck on the metal stake. The worker was pulseless and not breathing. The metal stake was cut and lifesaving measures were attempted. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner. The area of Violet St was closed for several hours due to the incident. This incident remains under the investigation of Palmyra Public Safety Department, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Jefferson County Medical Examiner. Palmyra Public Safety Department is not identifying the worker or the company until notification of next of kin.
PALMYRA, WI
wausharaargus.com

BG Robyn Blader takes flight with 115th Fighter Wing

The 115th Fighter Wing is a unit of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, which is stationed at Truax Field Air National Guard Base, Madison, Wisconsin. The wing is capable of air-to-air, close air support and precision guided bombing missions. In December 2017, the Air Force announced that the 115th was one of two Air National Guard wings selected for equipping with the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. The conversion from a fourth-generation F-16 to the fifth-generation jet fighter is scheduled for 2023.
MADISON, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Will Host State’s Second-Ever College Football Bowl Game

Milwaukee will host the second-ever college football bowl game in Wisconsin this fall when the Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl takes place at Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Raabe Stadium. The bowl game, which will be held Nov. 19, will feature two teams from a pair of Midwest NCAA Division III football...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
WISN

Stadium Interchange traffic shut down in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
MILWAUKEE, WI

