Interim Economic Development Director Named Beaver Dam City Administrator

Editor’s note: The following announcement is from the Village of Palmyra Public Safety Department website. On July 20, 2022 at 1137 Palmyra Public Safety Department was dispatched to a 911 call reporting an accident on a construction site in the 100 Block of Violet Street in the Village of Palmyra. The caller reported that a worker had fallen from a scaffold onto a metal stake. Upon arrival at 1142, Public Safety Officers found the worker stuck on the metal stake. The worker was pulseless and not breathing. The metal stake was cut and lifesaving measures were attempted. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner. The area of Violet St was closed for several hours due to the incident. This incident remains under the investigation of Palmyra Public Safety Department, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Jefferson County Medical Examiner. Palmyra Public Safety Department is not identifying the worker or the company until notification of next of kin.

PALMYRA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO