Leaving On His Own

Florida-Georgia is one of the last annual neutral site games in college football, but Kirby Smart would like that to change. The Bulldogs coach said Wednesday that if he had his way, the game would be moved on-campus. Known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” the Florida-Georgia game has been played in Jacksonville, Fla., every year since the 1930s with the exception of 1995 and 1996, when it was played one year in Gainesville and one in Athens while Gator Bowl Stadium (now TIAA Bank Field) was being razed and rebuilt.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO