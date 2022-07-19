ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Leaving On His Own

Daily News
 3 days ago

Rick steps down at Palatka after one year, says program...

www.palatkadailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ecbpublishing.com

Former Tiger and Gator great passes away

Former Jefferson County High School Tiger star running back James Massey passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Friday, June 24, in Fayetteville, Ga. Massey was a member of the class of 1983 at Jefferson County High School where he was a star running back for the Tigers. He later went on to play tailback for the University of Florida Gators.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Kirby Smart wants to move Georgia-Florida game on-campus; ‘Recruiting is very important’

Florida-Georgia is one of the last annual neutral site games in college football, but Kirby Smart would like that to change. The Bulldogs coach said Wednesday that if he had his way, the game would be moved on-campus. Known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” the Florida-Georgia game has been played in Jacksonville, Fla., every year since the 1930s with the exception of 1995 and 1996, when it was played one year in Gainesville and one in Athens while Gator Bowl Stadium (now TIAA Bank Field) was being razed and rebuilt.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Aglene Reynolds

Aglene Reynolds, 95, of St. Augustine (formerly of Palatka) passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Bailey Center in St. Augustine following an extended illness. Aglene was born in Knoxville, TN,…
PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Palatka, FL
Sports
City
Palatka, FL
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
Daily News

Julie Winslow

Julie Winslow, 69, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Brenda Brasiel

Brenda Brasiel, 65, of Palatka entered the sunset of life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Signature HealthCARE of Orange Park Hospital in Orange Park, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. …
ORANGE PARK, FL
Daily News

Charlie L. Bradbury II

Charlie Lee Bradbury II, 70, of Palatka, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at The Pavilion at Crescent Lake in Crescent City following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by…
PALATKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily News

Katherine M. Whitlock

Katherine Marie Whitlock, 60, of Interlachen, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Jacksonville, raised in Hastings…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

James E. Jacobs Jr.

James E. Jacobs Jr., 54, of Satsuma, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Community Hospice Bailey Center for Caring in St. Augustine following an extended illness. He was born in Jacksonville,…
SATSUMA, FL
Daily News

Jill Sheffield

Kristina Jill Perry Sheffield, 54, of Elkton, formerly of Palatka, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Bailey Center Community Hospice in St. Augustine following an extended illness. Arrangements will…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Earnest Crowder

Earnest Crowder, 87, of Seville, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Parkside Health & Rehabilitation Center, DeLand. The son of Frank Crowder and Lillie Mae…
SEVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
momswhothink.com

10 Day Trips From Jacksonville, FL

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Elizabeth D. Rash

Elizabeth Diane “Liz” Rash, 57, of Palatka, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, with her family by her side, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following an extended illness. Elizabeth…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Ina Kay Morgan

Ina Kay Morgan was born on September 11, 1932, to parents Gordon and Helen Middleton in Hawthorne, Florida. She graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1952. She received her B.A. from the University…
HAWTHORNE, FL
Daily News

Jacqueline Ann (Johnston) Perrin

Jacqueline Ann (Johnston) Perrin, 88, passed away on July 1, 2022, at her home in Crescent City, surrounded by her loving family. Jackie was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Juanita and Jack Johnston…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Singleton’s Seafood Shack reopens in Mayport

Jacksonville, Fla. — A local landmark is back in business. Singleton’s Seafood Shack reopened Wednesday, after extensive renovations. A Facebook post for the restaurant said, “Bring your friends and family to enjoy some of the best fresh local seafood in town.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

William H. McKee III

William H. McKee III, 48, of Interlachen, FL, also known as Amanda McKee, died unexpectedly on July 16, 2022, after a long illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral…
INTERLACHEN, FL
News4Jax.com

Surfers at Jacksonville Beach help osprey to shore, viewer says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A News4JAX Insider took photos of what he said was an injured osprey that was helped to shore Wednesday at Jacksonville Beach. The photos, he said, were taken at the Jacksonville Beach Pier. He said nearby surfers saw the osprey and helped the bird by using their boards. He said he didn’t witness what happened to the osprey that caused it to land in the ocean.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy