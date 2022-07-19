Leaving On His Own

There are few events in Jacksonville as anticipated and treasured each year as the Florida-Georgia game, but that hasn't stopped Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart to push for the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" to be moved out of TIAA Bank Field. The rivalry game has been played in Jacksonville...
Former Jefferson County High School Tiger star running back James Massey passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Friday, June 24, in Fayetteville, Ga. Massey was a member of the class of 1983 at Jefferson County High School where he was a star running back for the Tigers. He later went on to play tailback for the University of Florida Gators.
Florida-Georgia is one of the last annual neutral site games in college football, but Kirby Smart would like that to change. The Bulldogs coach said Wednesday that if he had his way, the game would be moved on-campus. Known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” the Florida-Georgia game has been played in Jacksonville, Fla., every year since the 1930s with the exception of 1995 and 1996, when it was played one year in Gainesville and one in Athens while Gator Bowl Stadium (now TIAA Bank Field) was being razed and rebuilt.
The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Joseph Turchiano, 36, of Melrose, claimed a $1 million prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00. Turchiano shared with Lottery officials that
Jacksonville, Fla. — A local landmark is back in business. Singleton’s Seafood Shack reopened Wednesday, after extensive renovations. A Facebook post for the restaurant said, “Bring your friends and family to enjoy some of the best fresh local seafood in town.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A News4JAX Insider took photos of what he said was an injured osprey that was helped to shore Wednesday at Jacksonville Beach. The photos, he said, were taken at the Jacksonville Beach Pier. He said nearby surfers saw the osprey and helped the bird by using their boards. He said he didn’t witness what happened to the osprey that caused it to land in the ocean.
Comments / 0