Augustana University student Lara Matuck ‘25, of São Paulo, Brazil, is a biology major with a pre-veterinarian concentration and psychology minor. She is interning this summer at Good Life Farms in Canton, South Dakota, which is owned and operated by Augustana Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Jennifer A.A. Gubbels and her family. Matuck, who is considering attending veterinary school, enjoys diversifying her internship experiences and gaining skills in different scientific fields.

CANTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO