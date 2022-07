SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal reminds everyone to practice water safety around pools as the summer heat continues. The number of pools installed in backyards drastically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning adults should be extra vigilant to protect any children who have access to the water. It is also essential to take proper steps to keep pools secured and restrict access to prevent injuries and drownings from occurring. According to the American Red Cross, 69% of young children who are found drowned or submerged in swimming pools were not expected to be in or at the pool. For children younger than 5, 87% of drowning fatalities happen in home pools or hot tubs. Each day, approximately two children under 15 years old die from drowning.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO