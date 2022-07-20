ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-Pop star J-Hope to make music history at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival

 2 days ago
K-Pop star J-Hope of the boy band sensation BTS will perform this month as the finale act at Chicago's annual Lollapalooza show, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a major US musical festival, organizers said on...

