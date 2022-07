SAN ANGELO – While the oppressive record heat of 108 to 110 degrees has subsided a bit Thursday and there are no heat warnings or advisories, West Texas is still facing at least ten more straight days with temperatures above 100. According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, the highest temperature this July was 110 degrees back on the 11th. It was 108 Tuesday and the forecast high for Thursday is 102. Afternoon high temperatures will reach 100 degrees or above at least through the end of July. There are no Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings…

