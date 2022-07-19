PI-OldsmarBMXTrackReopens2-072122.jpg

WESLEY CHAPEL — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect who stole cash and merchandise from a business and assaulted a victim with a gun, according to a press release. On Tuesday, July 19, at around 7:20 p.m., a suspect stole cash and merchandise from a business in the Wesley Chapel Boulevard area of Wesley Chapel. The suspect was armed and hit a victim with a black, semi-automatic handgun, but did not fire the gun during the incident. The suspect was wearing a blue surgical mask, a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

