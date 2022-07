On Tuesday, the City of Antioch officially opened Laurel Road to the Highway 4 Bypass that now connects Antioch with the City of Oakley. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held with Mayor Lamar Thorpe and Councilmember Lori Ogorchock in attendance along with city employees of both Antioch and Oakley, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce and others. Members of both the Antioch Police Department and Oakley Police Department were both in attendance.

