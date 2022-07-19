ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting mortality among ischemic stroke patients using pathways-derived polygenic risk scores

Cover picture for the articleWe aim to determine whether ischemic stroke(IS)-related PRSs are also associated with and further predict 3-year all-cause mortality. 1756 IS patients with European ancestry were randomly split into training (n"‰="‰1226) and testing (n"‰="‰530) groups with 3-year post-event observations. Univariate Cox proportional hazards regression model (CoxPH) was used for primary screening of...

