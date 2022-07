Although pink Himalayan salt contains some minerals that are not found in table salt, these minerals are too low in concentration to have significant health benefits. Pink Himalayan salt contains 84 distinct trace minerals, 98% of which is sodium chloride. This means that only 2% of this type of salt contains trace minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Therefore, the difference between pink Himalayan salt and regular salt is not enough to have a drastic effect on your health.

