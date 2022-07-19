ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 Benefits of Farro—A Healthy and Nutritious Ancient Grain

MedicineNet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarro is a type of whole grain that is used for describing these three ancient wheat grains:. In the United States, farro generally refers to emmer wheat. Farro is an ancient grain that is gaining popularity due to its healthy nutritional profile. 5 health benefits of farro. Some of...

www.medicinenet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

Is Broccoli a Superfood? What Are the Benefits of Eating It Everyday?

Broccoli is one of the foods considered to be a superfood. It's a natural, nutrient-dense food that, if eaten every day, may help you prevent the occurrence or progression of some medical conditions. The term superfood describes natural foods that are nutrient-dense and lower in calories. Superfoods are not recognized...
MedicineNet.com

Kidney Beans 101: Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

When boiled, kidney beans are reddish-brown and have a mild flavor. In addition to other vital nutrients such as complex carbs and fiber, the beans are rich in folic acid, calcium, carbs, fiber, and proteins, all of which are required for the body's healthy functioning. Nutrition facts about kidney beans.
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

11 Impressive Benefits of White Tea

Due to the presence of compounds, various antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, and nutrients, studies report that white tea may have potential benefits to our health in many ways including:. Weight reduction. Enhancing skin and hair health. Acne management. Assisting in the treatment of cancer. Reducing inflammation. Improving liver and kidney health.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Vitamins#Vitamins C#Farro#Health Benefits#Calories
MedicineNet.com

What Is Millet? Nutrition, Benefits, and More

Millet is a cereal grain that belongs to the grass family. It is common throughout Asia and Africa and has gained popularity due to its health benefits. Millet is gluten-free and rich in nutrients such as fiber, protein, and antioxidants, making it an excellent choice for people who have celiac disease or who are gluten intolerant.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
HEALTH
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy