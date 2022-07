Rainy Robinson circles the first barrel during the barrel racing event on the first night of the Snake River Stampede on Tuesday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Robinson scored 21.50 with a 5-second penalty. Jake King/ For The Idaho Press

NAMPA — Rainy Robinson had been preparing to compete in rodeos when she had to quickly change gears and jump on a Zoom meeting.

Such is the life of the barrel racer who calls herself “a weekend warrior.”