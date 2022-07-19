ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Sprite Have Caffeine?

Cover picture for the articleSprite does not contain caffeine, like most other non-cola sodas. However, it is high in added sugar which provides an energy boost similar to caffeine. Because of the high sugar content, Sprite is not a healthy beverage and should be limited in a healthy diet. What are the ingredients...

