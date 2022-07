The Public Works Department’s Mobility and Traffic Engineering Division has been implementing several enhancements at intersections with traffic signals to better serve pedestrians. These changes are part of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Action Plan adopted by the City Council in June 2020 and the Local Road Safety Plan adopted by the City Council in November 2021. Both of these plans support the City’s goal to reduce pedestrian and bicycle fatalities and severe injuries on our roadways to zero!

