Chicago Ridge, IL

9826 Sayre Avenue #10

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 1 bed apartment on the 2nd floor comes with balcony, ceramic...

bhhschicago.com

5S634 Columbia Street

Don't miss out on this great North Naperville home for rent! This home has been completely renovated! New kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Brazilian hand scraped hardwood floors. Finished basement. Large private fenced yard with barn, generous sized deck, hot tub and balcony from master bedroom. Credit & background check required for all applicants. NO cats. 1 dog acceptable w/ additional $500 non refundable deposit. 1 year lease required. Home available August 15.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

1671 Kiowa Drive #103

LUXURIOUS PLACE TO LIVE IN NAPERVILLE!! REMODELED UNIT, NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, FLOORING, BATHROOMS, KITCHEN-CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BACKSPLASH. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH MODERN COLORS. CENTRALLY LOCATED, CLOSE TO NAPERVILLE DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, TRAIN STATION, 203 SCHOOL DISTRICT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER PLUS A ONE CAR GARAGE.WELCOME HOME!!! Requirements at least 620+ credit score, good income, renters' insurance, $40 application fee per adult.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

9368 GOLF Road #1B

2 BED ROOM 1 BATH ROOM CONDO FOR RENT IN DES PLAINES! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & READY TO MOVE-IN FIRST FLOOR SPACIOUS 2-BR UNIT. 2 WINDOW/WALL A/C UNITS. LARGE & FULLY APPLIANCED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ TABLE SPACE, CERAMIC FLOOR, AND PANTRY CLOSET. LARGE LIVING ROOM W/ SLIDERS TO CONCRETE PATIO WITH COURTYARD VIEWS. NEW BATH. LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. LOTS OF CLOSETS SPACE AND NEWER PERGO FLOORING IN ENTIRE UNIT. ADDITIONAL STORAGE & LAUNDRY ON THE MAIN LEVEL. TENNANT PAYS ELECTRICITY. ASSIGNED/MARKED PARKING SPACE. LOCATED NEAR PARK, SCHOOLS, GOLF MILL MALL, I-294, O'HARE AIRPORT, HOSPITAL, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, PACE BUS STOP #208 AND MORE.... FOLLOW COVID19 PROTOCOL. LISTING AGENT TO RUN CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK UP REPORT. 1 MONTH PAYSTUBS, COPY OF THE ID AND APPLICATION ALL NEEDS TO BE EMAILED IN PDF FORMAT TO THE LISTING AGENT.
DES PLAINES, IL
bhhschicago.com

407 N Elizabeth Street #103

This HUGE 2,665 sqft newly renovated brick and timber loft in Chicago's hot Fulton Market District offers dramatic open living space reminiscent of a Hollywood movie studio! A virtual oasis after being cooped up during Covid, this huge, extra-wide space offers ample room for live, work, and play! Features include 15' 7" tall timber ceilings, exposed brick walls, oversized windows, and refinished hardwood floors. An entertainer's dream, the brand new white eat-in kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, tons of storage, a dry bar, and a pantry closet. This home offers incredible flex space including two bedrooms, two full baths, a family room, and two dens/home offices. The lofted primary bedroom suite has a stunning new bath with a Restoration Hardware vanity, a "wet room" with a shower and freestanding tub, and 3 large closets. The 2nd bedroom is fully enclosed with a skylight and large closet. The second full bath is also brand new! Other features include in-unit laundry and a parking space (P-13) in a gated lot on site. Additional parking may available for rent from another unit owner. Located in popular Fulton Market, 407 Elizabeth is conveniently near some of the city's trendiest restaurants as well as the Loop, West Loop, Greektown, and so much more. The Blue, Pink & Green CTA lines, Metra trains, and the expressway are all close by! Immediately available!
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Chicago Ridge, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
bhhschicago.com

151 BARRYPOINT Road #A

One of Riverside's most sought-after rental opportunities! A beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in Riverside's historic First Division. Exquisitely appointed throughout with open floor plan, high ceilings, 1st floor family room, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with island & granite countertops. Sun room, primary suite, full basement with laundry, garage plus extra outdoor parking space. Hardwood floors throughout, rear porch. Steps from Swan Pond, the Riverside Swim Club, the Riverside Library and the Metra station and a short walk to the award-winning schools and the restaurants and shops on Burlington and Quincy Streets. A Must See!
RIVERSIDE, IL
bhhschicago.com

5415 S Dorchester Avenue #6

Top floor condo overlooking lush courtyard. Right in the heart of Hyde Park. Sun-drenched and spacious living room, nice and clean kitchen with white cabinets and back splash, updated bathroom and additional closets. In unit laundry and extra storage space. Close to University of Chicago campus, parks, Target, Trader Joe's, lots of restaurants, stores and entertainment all Hyde Park has to offer! Ray school district. Rent includes heat cooking gas and hot water. Street parking.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3378 Ravinia Circle

Available Immediately ~ Move in ready ~ 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage and finished lower level which can be used as an office, e-learning, second family room, possibly another bedroom, hobby room, etc ~ Updated bathrooms with new vanities, faucets, mirrors, lighting and flooring. New carpet ~ Newly refinished hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, stairs and powder room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Sliding door from the breakfast area leads to the balcony. Located in District 204 schools. Located in Ogden Pointe townhome community close to shopping, Costco, Fox Valley Mall, Whole Foods, Rt 59, Metra Station, restaurants and Showplace theatre !! Pictures are from prior to the past tenant moving in.
AURORA, IL
#Chicago Ridge Mall#Cooking#Comed
bhhschicago.com

770 Skokie Boulevard #814

Luxury Living in the Northshore with front door staff awaiting your arrival! Welcome to this beautiful pool terrace view 1BED + STUDY! Must see the state of the art design and finishes, Full Size W/D, SS appliances in unit as well as the on site Fitness Center, Yoga Studio, Golf Simulator, Outdoor Pool, Event Space, Common Area/Workspace, Heated/Secured/Enclosed Garage Parking and many, many more amenities! Convenient shopping just steps away! Mariano's, dry cleaners, restaurants, and more! ***$99 Security Deposit***
SKOKIE, IL
bhhschicago.com

1816 Elmwood Avenue #2

Renovated second floor 2 bedroom unit in Berwyn. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 garage parking space included! Heat included! Only pay for electricity. Ready for occupancy 8/1. Application required for each applicant over 18. No pets. Move-in fee applies.
BERWYN, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
foodservicedirector.com

Why foodservice should be nervous about Amazon Fresh

It’s 6:30 a.m. on a Wednesday, about 30 minutes before the grand opening of a new Amazon Fresh grocery store just outside Chicago, and an announcer is working the crowd, telling the hundreds of folks in line to return for lunch or dinner. “Winner, winner chicken dinner,” he repeated....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
CHICAGO, IL
getnews.info

Fun for all at the first annual Bridgeview, IL Family Festival this weekend

After a difficult 2 years, Cook Country and the wider Chicago area will host the first annual Family Festival 2022 in Bridgeview, IL. The festival will provide the perfect setting to spend time with family and friends. Enjoy live entertainment, a variety of great food, a petting zoo for children and a huge carnival for all!
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Art Institute's Iconic Lions— Now ‘Shinier' — Return Home

The Art Institute of Chicago’s iconic bronze lions returned to their pedestals Tuesday after getting their first deep-clean in nearly 21 years. After spending a month in Forest Park getting steamed and treated with wax, the pair were returned shortly after noon to their home outside the museum via flatbed truck and placed back on the perches they’ve occupied along Michigan Avenue almost uninterrupted for nearly 130 years.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Massive dinosaurs and dragons on their way to Chicago

Chicago’s a tough town. But how will residents of our fair city react when confronted with some of the most terrifying creatures our planet has ever known? Find out when Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, stomps into Chicago for the first time. The interactive event will...
CHICAGO, IL

