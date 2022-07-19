ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

1679 Angels Camp Road, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # PW22158492)

 3 days ago

Peace & serenity awaits from this beautiful High Timber Ranch home on over a 1/2 acre of land w/views out the front & back ~ High cathedral T&G ceilings with an enormous floor-to-ceiling wood burning fireplace in great room ~ Large oversized picture windows overlooking the back yard w/expansive 1400 sqft...

832 Menlo Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203530)

If you are looking for an escape with unbelievable views then this is the one you have been waiting for ~ Located up in Moonridge and is the epitome of expansive views boasting 180-degree ski slope and lake views ~ This idyllic home offers a huge open floor plan, floor to ceiling brick fireplace to warm up on those chilly fall nights ~ With five bedrooms, two of which are masters, large living room, four bathrooms and over 3,000 square feet of living space, there is plenty of room to host family and friends and still sneak off for a zoom meeting ~ The back deck invites you to sip your morning coffee and watch the mountain come to life or relax in the hot tub with a nightcap gazing at the sunset over the lake ~This has been a very good vacation rental and now has a new roof ~ Do not hesitate, opportunity is knocking ~ Prime location to all amenities Big Bear has to offer.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
814 Crestwood Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # PTP2204878)

Great vacation rental history on this beautiful cabin, located less than one block to Snow Summit and close to the Lake and Village. Upgraded flooring through-out and large game/family room with built in hot tub. Cabin look with modern upgrades and large 3-car garage. Grossed almost $104K in rentals last year!!
BIG BEAR, CA
1145 Gold Mountain Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219082199DA)

Located in the Gold Mountain Area of Big Bear City, this lovely one story home has two living areas; a living room with a free standing wood burning fireplace, high beamed ceilings and an additional large family/den room, centrally located kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a designated dining area, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and an attached two car garage. The home is located on a lovely landscaped lot, plenty of parking for RV or boat and has a detached, finished building in the back that could be used as a woodworking, arts & crafts, or game room area; it also has a half bathroom in the additional structure. This detached structure is not permitted, and is designated for storage only. The backyard is spacious and has multiple trees and is private. The National Forest is two blocks away and the PCT is about 3/4 of a mile away, along with hiking and forest access. The home is located only 2 miles from the lake, and this home comes furnished per seller inventory.
BIG BEAR, CA
43005 Monterey Street, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219082106DA)

Dynamite Moonridge Location Among The Trees For A ''Get-A-Way-From-It-All'' Feeling. Well Laid Out Cabin With 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms And A Very Large, Open Top Floor Living Room With Corner Fireplace That Has Lots Of Seating Areas. Sunny Kitchen With Plenty Of Storage And Counter Space Right Off The Living Area So Everyone Is In On The Fun. The Main Floor Takes Advantage Of The Views With A Wrap-Around Deck And Room For The BBQ And Seating For The Whole Gang. In Addition To The 3 Large Bedrooms Is A Lovely Spot For Watching Tv, An Office Space Or Playing Cards With A Slider That Leads Out To Another Deck For Morning Coffee. Parking Is A Breeze As Well With A Parking Platform Or The Driveway To The Front Door. A Separate Laundry Room And Utility Room Have Even More Storage. On Vacation Rental Program With City Permit.
BIG BEAR, CA
42637 Falcon Avenue, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219082104PS)

Fantastic easy-access Moonridge location, right between Snow Summit and Bear Mtn. Ski Resorts and close to golf course and Alpine Zoo too! Adjacent Moonridge redevelopment project is nearly complete. Adorable cabin with fresh paint inside and out, newer water heater, dual-pane windows, hot-tub, fenced yard, storage shed, washer/dryer, laminate floors, and spacious back dec and the least expensive cabin in Big Bear Lake!
BIG BEAR, CA
114 E Fairway Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219082129PS)

Looking for a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home to put your own personal touch on? Look no further! Featuring a reverse floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, stackable laundry, newer forced air furnace and water heater. At 1254 square feet, there's room for all. This home is located near Community Market, several restaurants, the Big Bear Museum, and the Big Bear City post office. Only a few minutes away from the slopes, the lake, the Village, and the markets.
BIG BEAR, CA
143 Cedar Lane, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32203527)

Cute & clean sugarloaf chalet with 2 bed (second bedroom is a large double loft area with 1/2 bath), 1.5 bath and laundry. knotty pine beamed accents, newer kitchen appliances & light fixtures, newer laminate flooring. freshly painted interior. fenced yard with nice outdoor living space -- large patio off of the top bedroom and deck off the bottom as well. walking distance to sugarloaf park.
SUGARLOAF, CA
CBS LA

Carousel Mall in San Bernardino set for demolition in late 2022

San Bernardino city officials have moved forward with a plan to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for the demolition of the massive formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes including a series of fires, break-ins and vandalism. Just last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot. Originally erected in 1972, the mall housed 117 different stores and services and had an attached movie theater prior to its closure.The massive property, expanding over 43 acres, is now owned by the city. City officials will look to award a demolition contract by Oct. 2022 at the latest, at which point a timeline for demolition will be formed. They will look to recover the cost by placing the property up for sale once demolition is completed. According to The Press Enterprise, all but one San Bernardino City Councilmember approved the decision -- Councilman Ben Reynoso. In May, the problems associated with the property were amplified when a massive Third Alarm fire broke out inside of the structure, prompting a large emergency response. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Wildlife sightings in Redlands’ wild places

Redlands is blessed with hundreds of acres of wild places where wildlife thrives and human life finds passive recreation and relief from the chaos of civilization. The 341-acre Herngt “Aki” Preserve in Live Oak Canyon and the 200-acre San Timoteo Nature Sanctuary in San Timoteo Canyon are the main open-space destinations that have been conserved by the city of Redlands and the nonprofit Redlands Conservancy.
REDLANDS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Reyes announces that 40-acre sports complex will be built in Colton

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-47th District) and the City of Colton have worked together to secure a $19 million state budget allocation for a 40+ acre sports complex in South Colton and for the renovations and upgrades to the Luque Resource Center located at Veteran’s Park, Reyes announced on July 21.
COLTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Excessive Heat Headed to Riverside

An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of Riverside County from 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 118 are expected in the Coachella Valley, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert and La Quinta.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Just Peachy: The Donut Man's Famous Peach Treats Are Back

July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
GLENDORA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside Joshua Tree’s growing LGBTQ community

Palm Springs is known for having a thriving LGBTQ community, but it’s not the only desert locale for queer pioneers to plant roots — the high desert region surrounding Joshua Tree is also home to a growing gay community. John Halbach and Kit Williamson traded in their Silver...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ

Thursday: Excessive Heat Warning in effect

The Excessive Heat Warning went into effect this morning and will remain in place through Friday evening. High temperatures will climb into the one-teens each afternoon with little relief overnight. Please take a moment to read over the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses to better protect yourself and others....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze Breaks out on Ranch Land East of Temecula, Burning Three Acres

TEMECULA (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Tuesday on ranch property just east of Temecula, scorching roughly three acres before crews stopped it. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the area of De Portola and Anza roads, near the California Ranch Company, a horse training facility, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
TEMECULA, CA
railfan.com

Coaster F40 Bound for Southern California Railway Museum

PERRIS, Calif. — The man behind one of the biggest railfan video pages on YouTube has helped save a Coaster F40PHM-2C, the same locomotive that inspired the name for his account. Mike Armstrong, better known online as CoasterFan2105, announced earlier this month that Coaster 2105 would be heading to the Southern California Railway Museum for preservation and eventual restoration.
PERRIS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Dennis Shakelford Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Menlo Avenue [Hemet, CA]

Traffic Collision on State Street Left One Rider Dead. According to the authorities, the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Menlo Avenue and State Street. Furthermore, Hemet Officials said Shakelford was stopped at a red light on Menlo Avenue while traveling southbound on State Street. However, a...
HEMET, CA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

I found this heart at the parking lot of the old Spaghetti Factory I’ve been going through a lot lately especially finding a place to stay and call a home. Whoever left this thank you so much I cried a lot in my car bless your heart. – SZ.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

