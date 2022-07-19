1679 Angels Camp Road, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # PW22158492)

Located in the Gold Mountain Area of Big Bear City, this lovely one story home has two living areas; a living room with a free standing wood burning fireplace, high beamed ceilings and an additional large family/den room, centrally located kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a designated dining area, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and an attached two car garage. The home is located on a lovely landscaped lot, plenty of parking for RV or boat and has a detached, finished building in the back that could be used as a woodworking, arts & crafts, or game room area; it also has a half bathroom in the additional structure. This detached structure is not permitted, and is designated for storage only. The backyard is spacious and has multiple trees and is private. The National Forest is two blocks away and the PCT is about 3/4 of a mile away, along with hiking and forest access. The home is located only 2 miles from the lake, and this home comes furnished per seller inventory.
