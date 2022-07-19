6250 N Francisco Avenue #2BW

This HUGE 2,665 sqft newly renovated brick and timber loft in Chicago's hot Fulton Market District offers dramatic open living space reminiscent of a Hollywood movie studio! A virtual oasis after being cooped up during Covid, this huge, extra-wide space offers ample room for live, work, and play! Features include 15' 7" tall timber ceilings, exposed brick walls, oversized windows, and refinished hardwood floors. An entertainer's dream, the brand new white eat-in kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, tons of storage, a dry bar, and a pantry closet. This home offers incredible flex space including two bedrooms, two full baths, a family room, and two dens/home offices. The lofted primary bedroom suite has a stunning new bath with a Restoration Hardware vanity, a "wet room" with a shower and freestanding tub, and 3 large closets. The 2nd bedroom is fully enclosed with a skylight and large closet. The second full bath is also brand new! Other features include in-unit laundry and a parking space (P-13) in a gated lot on site. Additional parking may available for rent from another unit owner. Located in popular Fulton Market, 407 Elizabeth is conveniently near some of the city's trendiest restaurants as well as the Loop, West Loop, Greektown, and so much more. The Blue, Pink & Green CTA lines, Metra trains, and the expressway are all close by! Immediately available!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO