Community | Grand Events 7.18

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Preserve The Woodlands Candidate Committee today released the following statement following Linda Nelson’s announcement for Township Director:. “Linda Nelson has been an active leader and strong voice in our community for more than four decades. Her dedication, influence, and talents have been instrumental in everything from The Woodlands’ economic success to physical health and support through her work at a major hospital system,” said Danny Signorelli of Preserve The Woodlands Candidate Committee. “Her deep knowledge and experience are widely respected and give her a valuable perspective on the issues most important to the residents of our community. We are excited to see Linda step forward to serve in this capacity. She will be a key addition to the Township Board of Directors and will help make it a more representative, responsible, and accountable governing body.”

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO