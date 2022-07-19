ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Community | Grand Events 7.18

By The Adventure Begins
Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Adventure Community Blog. I am your host, Samantha. Happy July Everyone!! I hope this month finds you in cool weather and even cooler games!. This week we have some crazy events for you as well as some recurring events. First things first, let's get these events...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

Woodlands Online& LLC

Sports | Grand Stadium 7.20

Welcome to the Adventure Stadium Blog. I am your host Samantha. This month we have a lot going on and a lot to get ready for in the Stadium. You will be so excited as to what we have coming up next for you!. July 24th from 1pm-4pm we are...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Johnson Development Awarded Developer of Year

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- For a second time in three years, Johnson Development has been named Developer of the Year by the Texas Association of Builders during its annual Star Awards. The grand award was one of seven trophies Johnson Development took home at the July 14 event. The company...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township lifeguards win regional lifeguard competition

THE WOODLANDS, TX --The Woodlands Township lifeguards wrapped up another successful lifeguard competition hosted by the Gulf Coast Aquatics Association on July 11, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. The Township brought six lifeguard teams and competed in events to test skills in CPR/First Aid, Water Surveillance and Rescue, and Spinal Management....
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Spring

SPRING, TX -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation’s leading luxury massage and facial spa, announced today the opening of its newest location in Spring. Located at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road in The Market at Springwoods Village, the new Hand & Stone Spring spa is owned and operated by Houston native and longtime Spring resident Larry Salguero. With the opening of his new spa, Larry brings Hand & Stone’s signature luxury spa experience to Spring, making high-end wellness services affordable and accessible to the community.
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

66 Golden Berry Drive

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 2156 Sq. Ft. Great 1.5 story corner lot home in 55 AND UP COMMUNITY of Windsor Hills! Well maintained with tile and carpet, plenty of windows, large rooms and Plenty of storage space! Granite counters in the kitchen that opens to a breakfast area. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the sale. Primary bedroom and second bedroom downstairs with additional bedroom upstairs. Two car garage and a screened in porch with fenced yard. Wonderful walking paths nearby. Clubhouse amenities include Olympic size swimming pool, hot spa, bocce ball & fitness room. Other activities include Bridge (3 types), Dominoes, Ping Pong, Billiards, Water Aerobics, Low Impact Aerobics and many more card games.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

2 Milepost Court

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2440 Sq. Ft. Wonderful Sterling Ridge home on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to a greenbelt with no back neighbors. No carpeting in the home! Fantastic Woodlands schools. Arched entryways, crown moldings, and open floor plan. Two story foyer with winding staircase and large under-stair walk-in closet for storage. Formal Dining with arched entryways and chair rail. Kitchen with rich wood cabinets, center island with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Sunny breakfast room with two walls of windows. Family room with corner cast-stone fireplace and wall of windows overlooking greenbelt. Owner's suite with wood flooring and en-suite bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, large shower, private commode, and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs is a Game room with storage closet and a flex area which could be used as a snack bar or study area. Huge "TX basement" attic access for storage. Three additional bedrooms and full bath up. Outside is brick patio and additional concrete patio. Deep yard for your dream pool.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Bid Posting Artificial All Weather Turf Maintenance Services for The Woodlands Township

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township has installed nine all weather fields which total approximately 802,481 square feet. The nine fields are located at Bear Branch Sportsfields, Alden Bridge Sports Park and Gosling Sportsfields. These fields are used for a variety of sports including but not limited to soccer, rugby and men’s and women’s lacrosse, cross country, ultimate Frisbee, flag football, field hockey, physical education classes, and other recreational activities.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The John Cooper School Graduates Head to 74 Different Schools

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The John Cooper School graduated 117 students from the Class of 2022 on May 20 in an on-campus ceremony. These students will travel across the United States and abroad to 74 different universities. 'We are proud of this graduating class. They faced unprecedented challenges during their...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Matt Kindt
Woodlands Online& LLC

Kyle Watson Announces Bid for The Woodlands Township Director

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kyle Watson, a local husband, father, and attorney, today announced his campaign for Township Director, seeking to restore accountability to a board that went against public opinion last year when it attempted to incorporate The Woodlands, a measure that lost at the ballot box by almost a 7-3 margin.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Preserve The Woodlands Candidate Committee Statement Supporting Linda Nelson for Township Director

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Preserve The Woodlands Candidate Committee today released the following statement following Linda Nelson’s announcement for Township Director:. “Linda Nelson has been an active leader and strong voice in our community for more than four decades. Her dedication, influence, and talents have been instrumental in everything from The Woodlands’ economic success to physical health and support through her work at a major hospital system,” said Danny Signorelli of Preserve The Woodlands Candidate Committee. “Her deep knowledge and experience are widely respected and give her a valuable perspective on the issues most important to the residents of our community. We are excited to see Linda step forward to serve in this capacity. She will be a key addition to the Township Board of Directors and will help make it a more representative, responsible, and accountable governing body.”
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

K9 'Boeya' Retirement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Boeya” retired from service on July 12, 2022. He was born in May of 2013 in The Netherlands, and was hand selected at Vohne Liche Kennels by his handler Specialist David Everton in January of 2015. During his...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Deputies Recognized by MADD for DWI Enforcement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff is proud to have been recognized by MADD Texas (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) during the July 2022 “Take the Wheel” banquet. It is through the continued hard work of our deputies who diligently and passionately go out every day with the mission of making our communities a better place. Thanks to the work of these deputies, not only were potential innocent victims saved from the life altering, and often life ending, tragedies we often see related to DWI related incidents- but the suspects who were arrested may have also been saved from the same fates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

