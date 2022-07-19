ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiawah Island, SC

Meeting Notices - Public Hearing - September 6, 2022

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND PLANNING COMMISSION AND PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Kiawah Island will hold a Planning Commission Meeting (August 3, 2022 at 3:00PM) and Public Hearing (Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00PM) at the Kiawah Island Municipal Center, located at 4475...

The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - TOWNOF AWENDAW REQUEST FOR QUOTES

TOWNOF AWENDAW REQUEST FOR QUOTES The Town is seeking quotes for the installation of 140 pilings as part of the construction of an approximately 700-foot pedestrian and bike boardwalk over a freshwater wetland. Visits to the site can be arranged. Quotes must be submitted by July 29, 2022. For additional information call Bill Wallace at 843.693.6331. AD# 2013188.
AWENDAW, SC
The Post and Courier

Spotlight on potholes, porch snakes at town council

A Summerville resident’s laundry list of quality-of-life grievances closed out the town council’s July 14 public session with a resounding boom, as the complainant kicked off her four-minute harangue by highlighting damaged thoroughfares along Germantown Road and Atlantic Street. Linda Whetsell didn’t disguise her frustration in reporting how...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

SC Ethics Commission updates Charleston mayoral candidate Peter Shahid fundraising numbers

Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid has raised $52,817.86 in his bid for mayor, an amended filing with the state Ethics Commission shows. When the July 10 filing deadline for the second quarter of 2022 closed, Shahid's fundraising records on the state's reporting website showed he had raised just over $7,400. That was an error, his campaign manager told The Post and Courier.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kiawah Island, SC
Government
City
Kiawah Island, SC
The Post and Courier

Summons - TRENTON LAMAAR GATHERS, SR.

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT Case No. 2022-CP-10-______ SUMMONS NICANOR ISOM Plaintiff, v. TRENTON LAMAAR GATHERS, SR Defendant. ______________________ TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the said complaint on the Plaintiff's Attorney, David Aylor, David Aylor Law Offices, LLC, 24 Broad Street, Charleston, South Carolina, 29401, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. DAVID AYLOR LAW OFFICES, LLC: s/Ryan Huntley Ryan Huntley, Esquire (Bar No: 80110) David Aylor, Esquire (Bar No. 74974) 24 Broad Street Charleston, SC 29401 Phone: (843) 577-5530 Fax: (843) 577-9204 david@davidaylor.com ryan@davidaylor.com Attorney(s) for Plaintiff This 21st day of April, 2022 Charleston, South Carolina AD# 2013637.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston breaks ground on $42M affordable senior complex at former Archer School

A school on the East Side that once educated Charleston's Black students before desegregation will see new life as an affordable senior living complex. Mayor John Tecklenburg called the effort a "gentrification-buster," meant to help longtime residents of the once predominately Black neighborhood age in place. "It allows folks who...
The Post and Courier

General Notices - NOTICE OF ABANDONED ATV

NOTICE OF ABANDONED ATV RE: HONDA 3WHEELER RED VIN JH3TB0523GK500219 This vehicle was removed from 1511 Poplar Hill Dr. Ridgeville, SC 29471 on 5/05/202a2. It is presently located at 359 Volunteer ln. Summerville SC 29486 in the possession of All Ways Towing LLC 843-607-7836. Attempts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful. The vehicle is deemed abandoned under SC 55-5-5630 and will be disposed of if not redeemed. AD# 2011289.
RIDGEVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

928 Lango Avenue, Charleston, SC 29407

Welcome home! Location Character Many Updates! Short commute to downtown Charleston near restaurants shopping and parks. Upon entering the property you are invited into the side yard with a large deck leading to an expansive fenced in newly landscaped backyard. Perfect for outdoor entertaining childrens play pets! We welcome you into the home. Note the bright living room with open floor plan that flows into a dining area and bonus room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Room for your grill on another deck just off of the kitchen. Moving down the hall you will find three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The Master Bedroom includes an ensuite half bath.New HVAC ductwork and mini split in 2019 vapor barrier and dehumidifier in crawl space 2020. A $2400 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - August 4 2022

CubeSmart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: The following self-storage Cube contents containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart to satisfy a lien on August 4 2022 at www.storagetreasures. com Online Bids start approximately 14 days prior to the final sale date listed above at the stores listed below at the approximate times listed below: Online bids END at approximately 11:00 am CubeSmart # 894, 102 South Creek Blvd. Goose Creek, SC 29445 (843)553-0944: Cube 1 Alex Goff, Cube 35 Desmond Reynolds, Cube 87 Melissa Herrera, Cube 101 Thomas Leon Colyer 3rd, Cube 139 Devan Middleton, Cube 166 Drew Maxwell, Cube 210 Adrianna Brann, Cube 220 Ann Marie Foy, Cube 277 Morgan Hedin, Cube 307 Don Clawson, Cube 435 Jasmine Dias. Online Bids END at approximately 12:00 pm CubeSmart #896, 5850 A Rivers Avenue, North Charleston SC 29406 (843)744-2150: Cube 101 Victoria Sisk, Cube 134 Christopher Mcdonald, Cube 182 Karen Armstrong, Cube 183 Miguel Irizarry-Ramirez, Cube 314 Teona Middleton, Cube 319 Monique Forrest, Cube 432 Dante Jones, Cube 440 Diamonte Evans, Cube 446 Anthony Granno, Cube 466 Sheila Christian-Cobb, Cube 491 Jarrod Nelson, Cube 493 Brianna Currier, Cube 528 Anthony Jones, Cube 903 Dusty Matthews. Online Bids END at approximately 1:00 pm CubeSmart # 899, 1003 Folly Road, Charleston SC 29412 (843) 795-8300: Cube 103 Thomas Hart, Cube 116 David Duncan, Cube 508 Robert E. O'Neal/Robert O'Neal, Cube 624 John Peter Rugheimer, III, Cube 911 Kenneth Mark Noonan, Cube 1022 Charles Stewart, Jr./Charles Michael Stewart, Jr., Cube 1116 Robert Schneider. Online Bids END at approximately 3:00 PM CubeSmart # 5532 2560 US-52 Moncks Corner SC 29461 (843) 761-7203: Cube A78/79 Joseph Carlton/Joseph S Carlton, Cube B317 Wanaqua Huggins, Cube G615 Roy Calderia, Cube D676 Bruce Bennett. Online Bids END at approximately 4:00 pm CubeSmart # 5445 3180 Marginal Road Charleston, SC 29414 (843) 763-3335: Cube A26 Carol Payne/Carol G Payne/Carol A Payne, Cube F30 Kyrell Hemingway, Cube G248 Jordan Clark, Cube G448 Delbert Smalls. Online Bids END at approximately 4:30 pm CubeSmart # 5447 1074 Clements Ferry Road Charleston, SC 29492 (843)881-4500: Cube 129 Dustin Mitchum, Cube 147 Steven Andrew Lynn/Steven Lynn, Cube 148 Franklin Pinckney, Cube 617 Bria Campbell. AD# 2011811.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Historic Charleston inn sells for nearly $7.7M

A historic Charleston lodging south of Broad Street that's had just two owners in its 131-year history recently changed hands and is temporarily closed. The Queen Anne-style Two Meeting Street Inn bed-and-breakfast sold July 15 for $7.69 million to the residential developer of Kiawah Island. A telephone recording says the...
CHARLESTON, SC
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

New $61M apartment-hotel combo breaks ground on King Street in Charleston

Developers kicked off construction July 21 on a new $61 million, 50-unit extended-stay hotel at the site of a former retail store in downtown Charleston. Real estate investment and management firms Capital Square of Virginia and Method Co. of Philadelphia broke ground on development of ROOST Apartment Hotel that will cater to short-term and extended-stay guests at the former Dixie Furniture site at 529 King St.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2503 Two Oaks Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

This beautiful waterfront home on a tidal creek with dock offers the most breathtaking views of the Stono River. Nestled among moss draped shadowing Oaks and Lowcountry Palms Tree's on approximately half acre there's an abundance of space to enjoy gatherings with family and friends. The high vaulted ceiling and numerous windows invite an abundance of natural light. Elegantly designed with an open floor plan that includes a spacious great room with high vaulted ceiling. Spacious Kitchen features a gas range built in microwave and has access to a back deck with views of the Tidal Creek. The master suite has its own private deck with views of the waterfront a nice walk-in closet a walk in tile shower tile floors dual vanity sinks. For that person in your family that enjoys fishing there is space in the 3+ car garage for the boat. Neighborhood membership is voluntary. Cost was 125.00. Amenities include a boat landing and community dock. Enjoy the walking trail around the neighborhood pond.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, July 22, 2022

BOYD, Matthew Edward, 75, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals. BUTLER, Beattie Inglis, 53, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. HOLLAND, Richard Todd, 68, of Awendaw died Monday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston. KEMMER, William J., 74, of Johns Island...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Time to haul the masks back out, South Carolina

If you haven’t been paying attention to COVID lately — and how wonderful has it been to not pay attention to COVID lately — it’s probably time to start. Thirty-two S.C. counties — including Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley — now have high levels of the disease. That’s up from just nine last week, and it means it’s time for most South Carolinians to fall back into the uncomfortable routine that we’ve been trying so hard to forget.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 lifelong friends’ Mount Pleasant restaurant inspired by annual trips to Greece

MOUNT PLEASANT — There wasn’t an open indoor table in sight on June 29 at Philosophia, a 3-month-old Greek restaurant located in a strip center anchored by Whole Foods. As a cast-iron skillet of pan-fried kefalograviera cheese, flambéed with brandy and lemon, whizzed by, the chatter between servers and diners felt warm and intimate, as if the restaurant had been there for years.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

CityWatch: From Southern Charm to Southern Gothic

Throughout our history, South Carolina has given the rest of the country much to discuss. From that April day in 1861 when we fired on federal troops at Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor and officially kicked off the Civil War, to that June day in 2009 when our governor went hiking on the Appalachian Trail and somehow ended up in Argentina, the Palmetto state has often gotten the nation’s attention.
CHARLESTON, SC

