East Peoria, IL

New Drug Drop Box at Public Safety Building

cityofeastpeoria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you use the drug drop box at the East Peoria...

www.cityofeastpeoria.com

hoiabc.com

UnityPoint Health receives state approval for purchase of former Heddington Oaks

WEST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The site of the former Heddington Oaks in West Peoria is one step closer to becoming a child and adolescent behavioral health center. UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois says the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved the hospital system’s Certificate of Need permit application for the renovation of the property.
WEST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Peoria County crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies shut down both north and southbound lanes of Rt. 40 and Cedar Hills early Thursday morning for an accident. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said in a release that the two vehicle, two occupant crash happened around 1 a.m. One...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Back-to-school events in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the school year right around the corner, here are some events where parents and guardians can get what they need for the school year. Backpack Peoria: July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Dream Center. P.O.P Back2School: July 30 from 11 a.m....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Apprenticeship application open Local 649

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s the roads you travel on, the bridges you cross, the tunnels you...
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

New home for Galesburg Rescue Mission

After more than eight decades of operating from the same location, the Galesburg Rescue Mission and Women’s Shelter will have a new home soon. It will relocate to the former Nielson School building on North Farnham Street in Galesburg. The organization said the current shelter on East 3rd Street...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rivian CEO: No layoffs coming to Normal plant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Staff cuts will not be happening at the Rivian plant in Normal. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe confirmed to WMBD Thursday afternoon the company will not be laying off any employees working at the Normal plant. Thursday’s update comes after Bloomberg reported Rivian was considering laying...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gas under $4 draws lengthy line in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

68-year-old woman killed in Henry County accident

A 68-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Henry County, Ill. A 2018 Blue Nissan SUV was traveling east on Interstate 80 at Milepost 33, near Annawan, on July 20, 2022 at approximately 2:20 p.m. While on the exit ramp, the SUV left the roadway to the left and overturned, according to an Illinois State Police release Thursday.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Amazon heading to North Pekin within the year

NORTH PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — By the end of the year, residents of North Pekin might recognize a familiar logo on their way to work. Amazon is setting down roots in the village with plans to be up and running in just a few months. With over 1.5 million...
NORTH PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Early Tuesday house fire deemed arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Tuesday morning fire at a vacant home in Peoria has been deemed arson. The Peoria Fire Department was called to a home in the 1500 block of South Stanley Street at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

1 killed, 2 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m on eastbound Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said. The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2018 Nissan SUV had exited at...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Troubled plane lands safely at CIRA

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are safe after the small engine plane they were piloting experienced trouble landing Thursday afternoon. Central Illinois Regional Airport Spokesperson Fran Strebing says it happened just before 1:15 PM Thursday. The plane landed and came down the runway into a safety area,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police seeing benefits of license plate cameras

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Both police departments in the Twin Cities will soon have more digital eyes on the streets thanks to automatic license plate reading (ALPR) cameras. Monday night, Normal council approved the purchase of 27 cameras from Flock Safety for its police department in an effort to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Burns, head injuries claimed life of Roanoke man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – It wasn’t just electrical shock that claimed the life of a Roanoke man who was one of five people initially injured putting up a gutter on a LaSalle County home. That’s the finding of Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, conducting an autopsy Wednesday on Seth...
ROANOKE, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Electric shock accident victim dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

