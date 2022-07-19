New Drug Drop Box at Public Safety Building

WEST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The site of the former Heddington Oaks in West Peoria is one step closer to becoming a child and adolescent behavioral health center. UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois says the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved the hospital system’s Certificate of Need permit application for the renovation of the property.
CORRECTION: The video version of this story contained an incorrect name for George Zeller, the hospital’s first superintendent. The error has been corrected in the web story. An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect spelling for Joe Smith. The error has been corrected. BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Up the hill and over the […]
One of the few benefits during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was less traffic. When the economy reopened, cars were back on the roads. That also meant more drunk drivers and more fatal crashes. Bloomington Police had the most DUI arrests in McLean County last year with 254. The...
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies shut down both north and southbound lanes of Rt. 40 and Cedar Hills early Thursday morning for an accident. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said in a release that the two vehicle, two occupant crash happened around 1 a.m. One...
Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said the conversations around the council horseshoe about her trademark of the term "S-NET" and that group's meetings have become a distraction from the real issue of the violence disproportionately impacting Peoria's Black community. In a Tuesday press conference in Peoria City Hall's council chambers, the...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the school year right around the corner, here are some events where parents and guardians can get what they need for the school year. Backpack Peoria: July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Dream Center. P.O.P Back2School: July 30 from 11 a.m....
The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s the roads you travel on, the bridges you cross, the tunnels you...
After more than eight decades of operating from the same location, the Galesburg Rescue Mission and Women’s Shelter will have a new home soon. It will relocate to the former Nielson School building on North Farnham Street in Galesburg. The organization said the current shelter on East 3rd Street...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Staff cuts will not be happening at the Rivian plant in Normal. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe confirmed to WMBD Thursday afternoon the company will not be laying off any employees working at the Normal plant. Thursday’s update comes after Bloomberg reported Rivian was considering laying...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
A 68-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Henry County, Ill. A 2018 Blue Nissan SUV was traveling east on Interstate 80 at Milepost 33, near Annawan, on July 20, 2022 at approximately 2:20 p.m. While on the exit ramp, the SUV left the roadway to the left and overturned, according to an Illinois State Police release Thursday.
NORTH PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — By the end of the year, residents of North Pekin might recognize a familiar logo on their way to work. Amazon is setting down roots in the village with plans to be up and running in just a few months. With over 1.5 million...
Adams Street and Jefferson Avenue have been one-way roads in downtown Peoria for more than 70 years, but the city wants to revert to two-way traffic as a way to bring vibrancy back to the area. It’s a project that will take about three years and cost more than $12...
Sustainability was a key word at Wednesday's Bloomington Zoning Board of Appeals meeting where four petitioners applied for chicken coops. It was an odd item on an otherwise regular agenda. Prior to the first meetings on chicken-keeping by the ZBA in June, there had been only five applicants for a coop since 2019. Now in one stroke, there were four.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Tuesday morning fire at a vacant home in Peoria has been deemed arson. The Peoria Fire Department was called to a home in the 1500 block of South Stanley Street at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m on eastbound Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said. The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2018 Nissan SUV had exited at...
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are safe after the small engine plane they were piloting experienced trouble landing Thursday afternoon. Central Illinois Regional Airport Spokesperson Fran Strebing says it happened just before 1:15 PM Thursday. The plane landed and came down the runway into a safety area,...
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Both police departments in the Twin Cities will soon have more digital eyes on the streets thanks to automatic license plate reading (ALPR) cameras. Monday night, Normal council approved the purchase of 27 cameras from Flock Safety for its police department in an effort to...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – It wasn’t just electrical shock that claimed the life of a Roanoke man who was one of five people initially injured putting up a gutter on a LaSalle County home. That’s the finding of Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, conducting an autopsy Wednesday on Seth...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
