Free Car Seat Checks Aug. 3

In the early morning hours on Saturday, July 16th, Galesburg Police while on routine patrol, observed a male subject riding a motorcycle without a license plate near the intersection of South Seminary and East Fifth Streets. GPD was in the area on the southern portion of town due to complaints of ATVs being ridden in the area causing loud noises. Police conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle and made contact with the driver: 25-year-old Gage Ayers of Abingdon. Officers discovered Ayers’ driver’s license was suspended and he was placed under arrest. After running the vehicle’s VIN number, officers then discovered the motorcycle was reported stolen from Bob’s Towing in Galesburg. According to police reports, someone attempted to change the vehicle’s VIN number, and the black 2018 Honda was spray-painted white. Ayers denied stealing the motorcycle or having any knowledge that it was a stolen motorcycle, saying he purchased it recently. Ayers was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, No Valid Registration, and No Insurance. In July of last year, Ayers was arrested after he and an accomplice attempted to steal catalytic converters at Yemm Chevrolet.

ABINGDON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO