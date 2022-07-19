ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Free Car Seat Checks Aug. 3

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Peoria Fire Department will conduct free car seat...

ourquadcities.com

68-year-old woman killed in Henry County accident

A 68-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Henry County, Ill. A 2018 Blue Nissan SUV was traveling east on Interstate 80 at Milepost 33, near Annawan, on July 20, 2022 at approximately 2:20 p.m. While on the exit ramp, the SUV left the roadway to the left and overturned, according to an Illinois State Police release Thursday.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Peoria County crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies shut down both north and southbound lanes of Rt. 40 and Cedar Hills early Thursday morning for an accident. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said in a release that the two vehicle, two occupant crash happened around 1 a.m. One...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria fire responding to more natural gas leaks than normal

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says firefighters have been busy this month — not just with fire calls. Sollberger says his crews have responded to more than a dozen reports of natural gas leaks just in the last few weeks, and for the most part, those leaks could have been prevented.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man arrested after shots fired Wednesday night in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Wednesday night after a six-round and a two-round ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of West Marquette. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth said that when officers arrived, two males were seen by police exiting vehicles and began to fire at another and then re-entered their vehicles and fled the area northbound on Western Ave.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Early Tuesday house fire deemed arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Tuesday morning fire at a vacant home in Peoria has been deemed arson. The Peoria Fire Department was called to a home in the 1500 block of South Stanley Street at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What will the City of Peoria do with the newly purchased lot?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria purchased new land in the Warehouse District for additional parking. “It’s good news for Peoria, it’s an old subdivision being redone,” said JP Companies president, Pat Sullivan. The nearly four-acre lot is now in the hands of the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gas under $4 draws lengthy line in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Warehouse building near Dozer Park catches fire

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Firefighters say a spark from a welder caused a fire at a facility not far from Dozer Park. Crews responded to GRM Industries and Natural Fiber Welding in the 800 block of SW Jefferson Avenue just after 1:00 p.m. for the fire that started in a warehouse-style commercial building.
1470 WMBD

Crews use “Jaws of Life” to free passenger in Peoria crash

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called around 9:35 p.m. Monday to the area of W. McClure and N. University for an accident with extrication. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Michael Hughes said crews arrived to find a two-vehicle crash with a passenger in one of the vehicles entrapped.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Abingdon man arrested after seen riding a stolen motorcycle

In the early morning hours on Saturday, July 16th, Galesburg Police while on routine patrol, observed a male subject riding a motorcycle without a license plate near the intersection of South Seminary and East Fifth Streets. GPD was in the area on the southern portion of town due to complaints of ATVs being ridden in the area causing loud noises. Police conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle and made contact with the driver: 25-year-old Gage Ayers of Abingdon. Officers discovered Ayers’ driver’s license was suspended and he was placed under arrest. After running the vehicle’s VIN number, officers then discovered the motorcycle was reported stolen from Bob’s Towing in Galesburg. According to police reports, someone attempted to change the vehicle’s VIN number, and the black 2018 Honda was spray-painted white. Ayers denied stealing the motorcycle or having any knowledge that it was a stolen motorcycle, saying he purchased it recently. Ayers was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, No Valid Registration, and No Insurance. In July of last year, Ayers was arrested after he and an accomplice attempted to steal catalytic converters at Yemm Chevrolet.
ABINGDON, IL
starvedrock.media

Gutter Company Responds To Tragic Accident Outside Streator

The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
STREATOR, IL
25newsnow.com

Two hospitalized after Monday night crash in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to the area of West McClure and University around 9:30 p.m., finding a two-vehicle accident with a passenger of one of vehicles entrapped. The vehicle had extensive front and passenger side damage. Crews removed the passenger side doors of the vehicle and used the ‘jaws of life’ and hydraulic cutters to get them out. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
1470 WMBD

One of two people wanted in shoot-out arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – A person allegedly involved in a suspected shoot-out Wednesday night has been arrested. Peoria Police say the arrest happened after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Marquette and Western. 25 News reports two people exited vehicles, shot at each other, then got back in and fled.
Central Illinois Proud

Police seeing benefits of license plate cameras

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Both police departments in the Twin Cities will soon have more digital eyes on the streets thanks to automatic license plate reading (ALPR) cameras. Monday night, Normal council approved the purchase of 27 cameras from Flock Safety for its police department in an effort to...
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Burns, head injuries claimed life of Roanoke man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – It wasn’t just electrical shock that claimed the life of a Roanoke man who was one of five people initially injured putting up a gutter on a LaSalle County home. That’s the finding of Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, conducting an autopsy Wednesday on Seth...
ROANOKE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Body found in wooded Pekin area

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin police are reporting that they located the body of a man Monday morning. According to a Pekin police press release, the body was located in a wooded area near Court Street and Vandever Drive at approximately 10:48 a.m. The Tazewell County Coroner Charles R....
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Troubled plane lands safely at CIRA

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are safe after the small engine plane they were piloting experienced trouble landing Thursday afternoon. Central Illinois Regional Airport Spokesperson Fran Strebing says it happened just before 1:15 PM Thursday. The plane landed and came down the runway into a safety area,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman arraigned for Peoria’s 11th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman charged with the shooting death of another woman earlier this year has pleaded not guilty. A public defender entered the plea Thursday on behalf of Kaitlyn Taylor, 24, though Taylor told a judge she wants to hire private counsel. A grand jury this...

