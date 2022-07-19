2022 Fall Camp Preview: Running backs

Current Houston Texans rookie and former Alabama receiver John Metchie announced he has been diagnosed with a curable form of Leukemia but will likely miss the 2022-23 season. “Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” Metchie said in a statement shared by the Houston Texans. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of the diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

