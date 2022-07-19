ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Fall Camp Preview: Running backs

By Robert Sellers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Cougars continue to creep closer to the start of preparations for the 2022 football season. If you are beginning to feel some of those butterflies in your stomach, it’s because camp should open for head coach Dana Holgorsen and his staff in a little over two...

Texans WR John Metchie diagnosed with 'curable' form of Leukemia

Current Houston Texans rookie and former Alabama receiver John Metchie announced he has been diagnosed with a curable form of Leukemia but will likely miss the 2022-23 season. “Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” Metchie said in a statement shared by the Houston Texans. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of the diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
