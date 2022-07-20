ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jake Wightman claims 1500m world title as his father commentates

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPh6X_0gljNtU300

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman claimed a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships .

The 28-year-old won in three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir on Tuesday night in Eugene.

Wightman was already the fastest man this year and went for the win with 200m to go.

Ingebrigtsen was unable to react and the Nottingham-born athlete held on to take the biggest win of his career.

Dad and coach Geoff is the stadium announcer at Hayward Field and commentated in his son winning gold.

He said: “Running is coming home. Wow. That is my son, I coach him and he is the world champion.”

Wightman has previously won European and Commonwealth bronze and only came 10th at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Following his victory, Wightman said he was still trying to wrap his head around the achievement.

“It probably won’t sink in until I have retired I don’t think,” he said.

“It’s mad. I had such a disappointing year in Tokyo last year. I don’t think people realise how crushing it was to go in with such high expectations and come away hoping for a medal but end up tenth.

“I just knew coming here I had to take the pressure off and the only thing that could happen was that it was a better run than last year.

“I got a whiff of it on the last lap. I knew if I was there with 200m to go I could put myself in a position to win it and I was running for my life on that home straight.

“I have given up so much to get to this point and it makes everything worth it.”

Teammate Josh Kerr tried to set the tone ahead of the final by winning his semi-final, admitting he did not need to but it was “fun”.

But the 24-year-old was unable to threaten the medal positions and missed out on being able to add to last year’s Olympic bronze to finish fifth.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Jackson celebrates 200 win at worlds after Tokyo heartache

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Jamaica's Shericka Jackson can finally go watch the replay. The one of the race where she gave away her chance to be an Olympic champion. She's now a world champion, a more-than-satisfying reward after a year in which she trained with the goal of never making the same mistake again.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched bronze in the 200m at the World Championships.The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson.Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Great Britain’s third medal in America.Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal best and championship record and added to her silver from the 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce second.BRONZE FOR DINA 🥉@dinaashersmith clocks a 22.02 in the 200m final...Proud ❤️#WorldAthleticsChamps #WhereItStarts #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/JiITBnkVBt— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 22, 2022Asher-Smith had already equalled her British record of 10.83 seconds when she came an agonising fourth in the 100m final...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Person
Jake Wightman
Upworthy

Emotional video shows dad commentating on his son's shocking world title win: 'That’s my son'

Geoff Wightman has been commentating on athletics for many years, but in all his years of commentating, nothing could have quite matched the enthusiasm and joy of watching his son, Jake Wightman, become the 1500m men’s world champion in Oregon on Tuesday night. Wightman, a former athlete himself, was overcome with emotion as he announced his son had won the race. "Jake Wightman has just had the run of his life,” announced Geoff Wightman on the speakers in the stadium, reported The HuffPost. "Running is coming home," he told the Oregon crowd, referring to the popular soccer phrase about England winning. “My voice has gone,” he added. The 28-year-old British runner upset favorites Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir to clinch the win, clocking a timing of 3:29:23. Jake himself appeared to be taken by surprise as his jaw dropped after winning the race.
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Olympics#Tokyo#Nottingham#European#Commonwealth
The Independent

Left-arm seamers blow away South Africa as England square ODI series

England’s legion of left-armers blew away South Africa’s top order to seal a crushing 118-run victory in the second ODI and set up a series decider.It was make or break at Old Trafford with Jos Buttler side’s having lost five of their previous seven white-ball games this month and staring down the prospect of a third straight series defeat.Defending 201 all out in a rain-reduced 29-over contest, England’s southpaw seamers Reece Topley, David Willey and Sam Curran weaved their magic as the chase eventually subsided for a miserable 83.Topley and Willey, recalled after being rested for the previous match, left...
WORLD
The Independent

F1: Sebastian Vettel pilots 100-year-old Aston Martin ahead of French GP

Ahead of the French Grand Prix weekend, F1 driver Sebastian Vettel got behind the wheel of a 1922 Bamford & Martin TT1 car.Fresh from piloting a 30-year-old ex-Nigel Mansell Williams FW14B around Silverstone ahead of the British GP, the German star has now got his hands on a 100-year-old car - affectionately known as ‘Green Pea’He can be seen driving around the Circuit Paul Ricard, putting the car through its paces in the company of former F1 racer Johnny Herbert.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Sweden vs Belgium on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 fixture

A place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals against hosts England awaits the winners of Friday evening’s quarter-final between Sweden and Belgium at Leigh Sports Village (kick-off 8pm BST).One of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden stuttered slightly at the start of the campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before scraping a 2-1 victory over Switzerland but they hit their straps with a 5-0 triumph over Portugal that ensured they topped Group C.LIVE! Follow all the action from Sweden vs Belgium with our blogThey’ll be favourites to advance past Belgium - who began with a 1-1 draw...
SOCCER
The Independent

Sweden vs Belgium LIVE: Result and reaction as Sweden dramatically set up semi-final against England

Defender Linda Sembrant fired a stoppage-time winner to give Sweden a 1-0 win over Belgium and set up a Euro 2022 semi-final against hosts England next Tuesday.The Swedes kept Belgium pinned back for most of the first half and should have taken the lead when Stina Blackstenius slotted the ball home in the 25th minute. However, a VAR review showed that she was just offside when Kosovare Asllani passed her the ball and the goal was chalked off.The second half was almost identical with the Swedes pouring forward and the Belgium defence standing resolute, and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard pulled off a brilliant reflex save to deny Blackstenius in the 73rd minute.The game looked to be heading for extra time when the Swedes won a corner in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, and Sembrant reacted quickest to rifle the ball home to send the Swedes through to the last four.Follow all the reaction from the Euro 2022 quarter-final as Sweden join England and Germany in the next round:
SOCCER
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 20 preview: Route map, profile and start times for individual time trial

The 2022 Tour de France has one final competitive stage before the procession to Paris on Sunday: a 41km individual time trial from the small clifftop village of Rocamadour in southern France to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its impressive chateau.Stage 20 has regularly been an ITT in recent years in the hope of throwing up some late drama at the end of the Tour. That was certainly the case two years ago when Tadej Pogacar beat Primoz Roglic in dramatic circumstances, but it would take something truly extraordinary here given the stranglehold Jonas Vingegaard has on the yellow...
CYCLING
The Independent

Oleksandr Zinchenko says joining Arsenal a ‘boyhood dream come true’

Oleksandr Zinchenko has described moving to Arsenal as a “boyhood dream come true” after joining from Manchester City.The 25-year-old Ukraine international becomes Arsenal’s fifth summer signing after Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.Zinchenko told the Arsenal website: “First of all I would like to say this is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid.💛🖤 Welcome, Alex 🖤💛— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 22, 2022“Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas was playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal.“And obviously I started to love this club, so I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Last-chance saloon beckons for Mercedes as F1 says farewell to Circuit Paul Ricard

As odd as it may seem to jump the gun during grand prix No 12 of a 22-race season, this weekend’s French Grand Prix in the picturesque southern region of Le Castellet is something of a last-chance saloon for one team and, more pertinently, one venue.First, to Circuit Paul Ricard, which only returned to Formula 1 in 2018 after a 28-year absence. It is near-certain that this will be the last time it hosts a race in motorsport’s greatest championship, with the French Grand Prix’s contract expiring this year and no extension forthcoming. With Las Vegas and potentially Shanghai and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

756K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy