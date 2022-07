The City of Lewiston has a vacancy on the City Council that will run through December 31, 2023. If you would like to apply, please fill out the application and submit it to the City Clerk's Office at 1134 F Street, or email it to kravencroft@cityoflewiston.org or tbrocke@cityoflewiston.org by no later than August 15, 2022. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 208-746-3671, ext. 6202 or 6203.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO