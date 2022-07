DEL RIO – The severe drought ravaging Texas and the Southwest has dropped the water level at Lake Amistad on the Rio Grande at Del Rio to a new record low. The following is information from officials with the Amistad National Recreation Area released Thursday: Well, today is the day we all expected was coming, but we hoped it would rain more and that somehow we would avoid this. Today the lake level passed the record low set in 2013. The good news is that the Diablo East and Rough Canyon ramps remain open (one side only of each). Spur 454 is an excellent place to launch kayaks now, but…

DEL RIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO