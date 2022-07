My name is Cali O’Hare and I’m your new managing editor for the Sublette Examiner and Pinedale Roundup newspapers. My first day on the job coincided with the start of the 87th annual Green River Rendezvous Days, so I hit the ground running. I come to you from Carbon County, where I spent more than a decade covering the local news for 10 municipalities and the county itself. Although I’m new to Sublette County, I’ve never felt more at home than in the past several weeks as I’ve traveled around meeting with local officials, getting to know area residents, listening to feedback from readers and working with a team of talented reporters.

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO