George Jones’ Live Knoxville Taping Is The Epitome Of ’90s Country Concerts

Tacky neon lights, tons of fade-in transitions, mullets both on stage and off, and the crowd constantly cheering in the background… sounds like a recipe for the perfect ’90s concert taping.

And Knoxville, Tennessee’s sell-out show was the perfect crowd for the taping of this 1993 concert.

Back in ’93, Ol’ Possum, the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Pioneer Award winner, put on a hell of a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Alan Jackson opens the taping with a stellar intro for Jones:

“I guess the thing that impresses me about George Jones is he was just a good ole guy when I met him. If you didn’t know him, you would’ve thought he worked at a gas station down the road.

To meet someone like that, that’s a good human being, and he just loves to sing. That’s just what George does. He sings better than anybody.”

Alan ain’t lying…

Here’s the proof:

“One Woman Man”

The video includes fifteen of Jones’ biggest hits, including “I Don’t Need Your Rocking Chair,” “No Show Jones,” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

“No Show Jones”

His vocals are spot on, the banter between him and his band is light-hearted and fun, and the crowd is absolutely electric.

“Y’all are something else tonight, Knoxville! Bless your hearts. We just want you to know that we love you, as usual.

And we hope that you have a great big time on our behalf tonight.”

And the all-time classic…

“He Stopped Loving Her Today”

Possum proved once again through this taping that he was as incredible as a performer as he was a vocalist. Jones knew exactly how to draw in the crowd and keep them hooked throughout the entire show.

I would pay good money to time travel back to this night. I give this a 12 out of 10 for a must video watch.

Whole Concert.