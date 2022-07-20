ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

George Jones’ Live Knoxville Taping Is The Epitome Of ’90s Country Concerts

By Mary Claire Crabtree
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5iwK_0gliv51H00

Tacky neon lights, tons of fade-in transitions, mullets both on stage and off, and the crowd constantly cheering in the background… sounds like a recipe for the perfect ’90s concert taping.

And Knoxville, Tennessee’s sell-out show was the perfect crowd for the taping of this 1993 concert.

Back in ’93, Ol’ Possum, the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Pioneer Award winner, put on a hell of a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Alan Jackson opens the taping with a stellar intro for Jones:

“I guess the thing that impresses me about George Jones is he was just a good ole guy when I met him. If you didn’t know him, you would’ve thought he worked at a gas station down the road.

To meet someone like that, that’s a good human being, and he just loves to sing. That’s just what George does. He sings better than anybody.”

Alan ain’t lying…

Here’s the proof:

“One Woman Man”

The video includes fifteen of Jones’ biggest hits, including “I Don’t Need Your Rocking Chair,” “No Show Jones,” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

“No Show Jones”

His vocals are spot on, the banter between him and his band is light-hearted and fun, and the crowd is absolutely electric.

“Y’all are something else tonight, Knoxville! Bless your hearts. We just want you to know that we love you, as usual.

And we hope that you have a great big time on our behalf tonight.”

And the all-time classic…

“He Stopped Loving Her Today”

Possum proved once again through this taping that he was as incredible as a performer as he was a vocalist. Jones knew exactly how to draw in the crowd and keep them hooked throughout the entire show.

I would pay good money to time travel back to this night. I give this a 12 out of 10 for a must video watch.

Whole Concert.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Tony Randall and Kris Rochester, the hosts of 'Tony and Kris,' Left WIVK

For five years, listeners of the WIVK-FM in Knoxville, Tenn. had the chance to get their daily dose of spot-on commentary and quality dad jokes just by tuning into the Tony and Kris every morning. Seasoned radio hosts Tony Randall and Kris Rochester manned the broadcasting desk in the early hours, offering a potent blend of shrewd observations and funny remarks. Tony and Kris has been off the air for a while now. What happened?
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Nestled along the Tennessee River near the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Knoxville, TN, is celebrated for its beautiful setting, Southern hospitality, diversified economy, research centers and high-quality health care. Oh, and it’s also known for painting the town orange during football, basketball and baseball season – which means at pretty much any point during the year, you’re likely to see someone rocking the “Power T” and decked out in orange and white. As the home of the University of Tennessee’s flagship campus, this is clearly a college town. Still, with a city population of just under 200,000 and a county-wide population nearing 500,000, Knoxville is also a vibrant metro with plenty of economic opportunities, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sharon Leinart: Missing from Knoxville for 9 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The last time Sharon Leinart’s sister heard from her, Sharon said she had been picked up by someone and family presumed she was staying at their home. That was on January 26, 2013. In the nine year since then, there has been no communication....
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Jones
Person
Alan Jackson
WATE

Upcoming Anderson County Fair coming to Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Fair is coming to Clinton, Tenn., from July 18-23 with rides, games, giveaways, live groups and artists. Anderson County Fair posted about the events on social media as they prepare for the countdown of the first day. The Anderson County Fair is...
wvlt.tv

No water for weeks on English Mountain

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now, people living on English Mountain in Sevier County are asking for answers and a permanent solution after not having water for weeks. Many living near Low Sunset Dr. said despite paying a water bill, they have not had water service for weeks. In order to shower or wash clothes, they’re forced to travel nearly 30 minutes into town.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Epitome#Concert
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight: Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — It's the East Tennessee city founded on industry and dedicated to "advancing each generation." Before 1910, Alcoa was a tiny Blount County town known as North Maryville. Then the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) came to the area and gave it a new name and purpose.
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man and woman arrested for stealing $2,000 worth of hot dogs, hamburgers, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man and woman were charged after stealing food from a softball park concession stand, an arrest report states. Cody Johnson, 28, and Sara Novak, 35, are accused of breaking into the TriStar Ballpark also known as Badgett Fields on Ball Camp Pike, and stealing several food items and a projector. According to the report, the two broke into the concession stand and took:
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football unveils new numbers for upcoming season

Tennessee football has unveiled new jersey numbers for 20 players heading into year 2 under head coach Josh Heupel. All 20 numbers can be found below, including 15 freshmen first-time number assignments:. 5 returners will change their numbers from last season, including defensive backs Jaylen McCollough, Kamal Hadden and Brandon...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Overnight flooding in Knoxville traps residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has reported that they assisted residents who were trapped in their apartment due to flooding. KPD provided a video of the 23rd Street area that shows excessive flooding covering the area and submerging vehicles. According to Accuweather, the Knoxville area...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
WATE

Keep energy bills down while keeping your home cool this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Best Reviews shows us a variety of ways you can keep the heat out of your home this summer by some simple window tips and tricks. There are many ways that you can beat the heat this summer by making sure your windows are properly outfitted. Best Reviews walks us through a couple of these methods, some of which are as simple as making sure that your window is fully closed and locked. From there you can utilize black out blinds that function similarly to regular blinds but when down they fully block all exterior UV rays. Or if full black out is not what you are looking for you can install simple and budget friendly curtain to retain the cool feeling within your home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

166K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy