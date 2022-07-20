ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Local expert provides tips for coming face to face with a coyote

By Javier Guerra
 4 days ago

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Sandra Tuck, a resident from Central Texas has a trailer in the area and decided to take her dog Rudy for a walk before they went to sleep.

In the blink of an eye, Rudy was snatched.

"On one side of me, I picked up his leash on the other side and in a split second, this coyote — I mean at that time I didn't know it was a coyote — but I saw the end of it and I heard him yelp and in a split second, they were gone," she said.

Rudy was nowhere to be found.

"So I am freaking out, started talking to several neighbors in the park and they're like, 'we just saw a coyote under our trailer and right around people,'" Tuck said.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game warden Lerrin Johnson says these predators are seen more during extreme drought conditions because their normal sources of water and food have dried up.

"When folks are in these types of situations, where they are actively witnessing attacks on their animals, they definitely can go out, scare them off and go after them with whatever means they are capable of at the moment," she said.

The key is to let these creatures know that you are there.

"Make yourself known, holler, so that it will scare them off. Wildlife, do not want to truly interact with us," Johnson said.

Tuck's concern is that children play in the area and a coyote could attack.

Johnson says, it is critical they parents stay aware and try to make as much noise as possible if they were to come into contact with one.

KIII 3News

New dessert bar sees huge turnout on opening day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You might have thought all of the people were lined up for the opening of a new Chick-Fil-A or Starbucks, but that wasn't the case this Thursday. "We don’t have a lot of shops like this in Corpus Christi so it’s really cool and the Korean corn dogs too. We don’t have shops here that sell this kind of food," said Corpus Christi resident Sarah Lichtenberger, who was waiting in line.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

7's By The Sea rugby tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club hosted their annual 7's By The Sea beach tournament on Saturday. The tournament includes teams from Texas, Oklahoma, and Lousiana in a playoff style event. Nine different women's teams, and 19 men's teams attended the tournament. "So they're gonna...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

Teen driver crashes on the rise in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's been an increase in the number of crashes involving teen drivers, according to AAA Texas. Now, AAA Texas officials are inviting Coastal Bend parents to attend a virtual meeting to discuss the alarming jump in crashes. Kara Thorp, the AAA Texas Public Affairs Specialist,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

NAACP hosting community gas card giveaway Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The NAACP is hosting a community gas card giveaway Saturday, July 23, for people in Corpus Christi. The organization said the giveaway is part of a partnership with Valero Refineries of Corpus Christi. The first 200 cars who arrive to the event will receive a free $50 gas card. The giveaway begins at 10:00 a.m. at 401 N. Tancahua St. on Saturday. It is free to attend and open to the public.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

