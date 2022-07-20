ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England vs Spain: Key talking points as pair battle it out for place in Euro 2022 semi-finals

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brfzH_0gliurtl00

England and Spain will battle it out for a place in the last four at Euro 2022 when the quarter-finals get under way on Wednesday evening .

Sarina Wiegman ’s side, who plundered 14 goals in their three Group A matches, will take on a side ranked one place above them by FIFA at Brighton’s Amex Stadium as they continue their quest for glory.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead.

Do or die for Lionesses

England captain Leah Williamson has insisted England are relishing their winners-takes-all clash with Spain.

The Spaniards are ranked seventh by FIFA, one position higher than the tournament hosts, who have been hugely impressive to date.

Williamson said: “Obviously it’s knockout football, the game changes once you get through the group, the nature of the game is different. There will be one winner and that’s it.

“We know the situation, but we choose to look at it as an opportunity and we’re confident. We’re in good form, and hopefully we can do what we have been doing in this tournament tomorrow night.”

Come on Irene

Skipper Irene Paredes has insisted Spain must play their own game as they attempt to find a way past free-scoring England.

La Roja have dominated possession during the group stage, but struggled to convert it into goals, managing five in their three Group B fixtures.

However, Paredes said: “I don’t think we need to adapt our game to England and we won’t. The best thing we can do is play our game, try and keep our possession – attack is the best form of defence for us.

“Any player would love to be involved here tomorrow, we will give it everything. We haven’t stopped talking about it over the last couple of days.”

One in, one out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXMuf_0gliurtl00

Wiegman missed the Lionesses’ 5-0 win over Northern Ireland in their final group fixture after testing positive for Covid-19, but hopes to be back in the dugout as they battle it out for a place in the semi-finals.

The Dutchwoman, whose symptoms amounted to “a little temperature and a little coughing, but not too bad”, told a press conference on Tuesday: “Of course I’m very hopeful, but we’ll see what happens – and we do know if I can’t be there, I’ll be around in another way.”

However, goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been ruled out of the Spain game following a positive test, the second player after defender Lotte Wubben-Moy to be sidelined by coronavirus.

Wiegman added: “We’re really aware and very careful. We’re trying to stay in our bubble and do the right things and hopefully we keep everyone fit.”

Misery for Martens

Netherlands midfielder Lieke Martens’ tournament has been brought to a premature conclusion by a foot injury.

The 29-year-old Paris St Germain summer signing sustained the problem during Sunday’s 4-1 Group C win over Switzerland.

Head coach Mark Parsons told the Oranje’s official website: “This is terrible news for Lieke and for us. She has fully committed herself to the team during this tournament.

“It is very unfortunate that her European Championship has to end like this.”

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

They’re at home, they’re the hosts, they’re the favourites going into it, so the pressure is on them. We’re feeling very calm.

Spain winger Marta Cordona told UEFA's official website

Post of the day

Up next

July 20

Quarter-final: England v Spain (8pm, Amex Stadium)

Daily Mail

Former PE teacher Sarina Wiegman is a tough taskmaster whose 'eyes can spit fire'... but the laser-focused Dutch coach gets results and her bold early subs against Spain saved England's Euro campaign and brought glory within reach

It's all well and good sticking 20 goals past Latvia in qualifying, or attaining double figures against Luxembourg and North Macedonia. It's all well and good coasting through the group stage, racking up 14 unanswered goals to sweep aside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. But when England were really under...
SOCCER
BBC

Spanish bull run: Three dead in 24 hours in Valencia hospitals

Three men have died in 24 hours from wounds suffered during bull-running festivals in eastern Spain. They had all taken part in the Valencia region's traditional bous al carrer (bull-running), when bulls charge through towns, often with people running ahead of them. Animal rights groups have long complained of the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Germany reach Euro 2022 semi-finals with hard-fought win over plucky Austria

At the end of a fierce and brutal contest, Alexandra Popp typified Germany’s fight. The striker’s goal to seal her country’s 2-0 win over Austria will not make any highlight reels at the end of Euro 2022, but her perseverance in charging down goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger represents the sort of relentless, suffocating power that could carry Germany to yet another European title this summer.Germany rode their luck at times – with Austria hitting the post twice as well as the crossbar – and faced spells of significant pressure in Brentford. Their response was unwavering and controlled, strangling any last...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

England's fighting spirit and Sarina Wiegman's tactical 'masterclass' in comeback win over Spain proves the 'stars are aligning' for Lionesses to win the Euros, says ex-captain Faye White... and Georgia Stanway's stunning winner came as no surprise!

Faye White believes the 'stars are aligning' for England to win their first European Championship after a tactical 'masterclass' from coach Sarina Wiegman saw them sink Spain. The Lionesses will face either Belgium or Sweden in the semi-finals after Georgia Stanway's extra time stunner saw them pass their biggest test yet in the tournament on a nail-biting night in Brighton.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Hannah Hampton
Person
Irene Paredes
Person
Lieke Martens
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
The Independent

England vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsEngland qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and...
SOCCER
BBC

Euro 2022: England semi-final to be screened in Trafalgar Square

England's Women's Euro 2022 semi-final is to be shown on a big screen in Trafalgar Square, it has been announced. The Lionesses will take on either Sweden or Belgium at Bramall Lane at 20:00 BST on Tuesday, after edging past Spain in the quarter-finals. Up to 5,000 fans will be...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Paris St Germain#Group#Uefa Women S Euro#Spaniards#Dejamos Aqu Unos Goles
The Independent

Sweden vs Belgium LIVE: Latest score and updates from Euro 2022 quarter-final as England find out opponents

The third quarter-final of Euro 2022 takes place this evening as Sweden take on Belgium at Leigh Sports Village with the victor guaranteed to play England in the semi-finals. As one of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden had a slow start to their campaign when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before squeezing past Switzerland 2-1 in the next group match. Unfortunately for Belgium, the Swedes found their best form against Portugal, triumphing 5-0 to ensure they finished top of Group C. Sweden now have designs on challenging for the title according to forward Fridolina Rolfö...
SOCCER
BBC

Euro 2022: England success bringing more fans to games

This year's Euros feels like a big deal. Record-breaking numbers of fans at games. Millions tuning in to watch. BBC News delayed as the Lionesses roared to a late quarter final win over Spain. But that hasn't always been the case for women's football. Chloe Payne remembers the 2018 Euros,...
SOCCER
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Sarina Wiegman's tactical tinkering is giving England the edge at Euro 2022… her second-half substitutions and formation changes made the difference against Spain as she outsmarted Jorge Vilda

Even in the euphoric aftermath, Sarina Wiegman was fixing on the small detail, trying to be precisely sure of the question she was being asked to answer. It had been put to her in the post-match press conference room that the BBC’s decision to delay the News at Ten until the conclusion of England’s quarter-final against Spain perhaps proved the nation was finally cottoning on to her team.
SOCCER
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 20 preview: Route map, profile and start times for individual time trial

The 2022 Tour de France has one final competitive stage before the procession to Paris on Sunday: a 41km individual time trial from the small clifftop village of Rocamadour in southern France to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its impressive chateau.Stage 20 has regularly been an ITT in recent years in the hope of throwing up some late drama at the end of the Tour. That was certainly the case two years ago when Tadej Pogacar beat Primoz Roglic in dramatic circumstances, but it would take something truly extraordinary here given the stranglehold Jonas Vingegaard has on the yellow...
CYCLING
The Independent

Is Sweden vs Belgium on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 fixture

A place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals against hosts England awaits the winners of Friday evening’s quarter-final between Sweden and Belgium at Leigh Sports Village (kick-off 8pm BST).One of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden stuttered slightly at the start of the campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before scraping a 2-1 victory over Switzerland but they hit their straps with a 5-0 triumph over Portugal that ensured they topped Group C.LIVE! Follow all the action from Sweden vs Belgium with our blogThey’ll be favourites to advance past Belgium - who began with a 1-1 draw...
SOCCER
BBC

Euro 2022: Sweden's Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg are doubts for quarter-final

Date: Friday, 22 July Venue: Leigh Sports Village Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two & BBC Sport website, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website. Sweden defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg are doubts for Sweden's Euro 2022 quarter-final against Belgium...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton well off the pace in practice as he gears up for 300th Grand Prix in France

Lewis Hamilton faces a tall order to crown his 300th Grand Prix with victory after he finished a distant fifth in practice.The 37-year-old will bring up his triple ton at Sunday’s French Grand Prix, becoming only the sixth Formula One driver to reach the landmark figure. Hamilton will join Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button in F1’s exclusive club.But the seven-time world champion, who has more wins, pole positions and podiums than any driver in the sport’s history, ended practice one second off the pace. Carlos Sainz, who is likely to start Sunday’s race...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Kyle Abbott claims hat-trick as last-day victory keeps Hampshire in title race

Kyle Abbott took a hat-trick to keep Hampshire in the title hunt behind LV= County Championship Division One leaders Surrey.Abbott’s heroics in a six for 76 haul helped second-placed Hampshire to a six-wicket win over Gloucestershire at the Cheltenham Festival.Bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire were dismissed for 337 in their second innings,  with Miles Hammond having made a career-best 169.Veteran South African paceman Abbott made his decisive intervention either side of the lunch interval by ending Hammond’s marathon near six-hour stint, and then returning after the break to remove Zafar Gohar and Tom Price. Keith Barker chipped in with four for 65.Hampshire, needing...
SPORTS
The Independent

Oleksandr Zinchenko says joining Arsenal a ‘boyhood dream come true’

Oleksandr Zinchenko has described moving to Arsenal as a “boyhood dream come true” after joining from Manchester City.The 25-year-old Ukraine international becomes Arsenal’s fifth summer signing after Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.Zinchenko told the Arsenal website: “First of all I would like to say this is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid.💛🖤 Welcome, Alex 🖤💛— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 22, 2022“Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas was playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal.“And obviously I started to love this club, so I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

