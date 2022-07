A 20-year-old man was charged with three counts of murder and several sentencing enhancements in connection with a deadly crime spree at 7-Eleven stores stretching from the Inland Empire into Orange County, making him eligible for the death penalty.Malik Donyae Patt, 20, and Jason Lamont Payne, 44, were arrested Friday. The relationship between the two men is still under investigation, but they are neighbors in Los Angeles, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.Patt was being held without bail in Santa Ana jail. The charges against Patt include three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO