JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A pedestrian trying to cross a road in Johnson City was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department responded to University Parkway near the Greenlee Road overpass. Police found a pedestrian had been struck as he was trying to cross the westbound lanes of University Parkway. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO