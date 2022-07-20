Woodbury County Jail project about to kick into high gear

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Construction of the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is about to kick into high gear.

The delivery of precast cell molds was delayed last week due to wet weather and is expected to start rolling in on Thursday.

At Tuesday night’s LEC meeting, chairperson Ron Wieck explained that this is an exciting time during the build, finally getting to see the jail structure take shape.

“We’re starting into an exciting part of the process because all of the footings and all of the underground sanitary lines and water and electrical and so forth are in place,” said Wieck. “And we’re going to start seeing the building come up out of the ground.”

Wieck said a special onsite meeting is planned for authority members on August 6. The media will also be invited to tour the job site.

