ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Woodbury County Jail project about to kick into high gear

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1vvJ_0glitiEf00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Construction of the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is about to kick into high gear.

The delivery of precast cell molds was delayed last week due to wet weather and is expected to start rolling in on Thursday.

At Tuesday night’s LEC meeting, chairperson Ron Wieck explained that this is an exciting time during the build, finally getting to see the jail structure take shape.

Inmate serving life sentence for Woodbury County kidnapping dies in prison

“We’re starting into an exciting part of the process because all of the footings and all of the underground sanitary lines and water and electrical and so forth are in place,” said Wieck. “And we’re going to start seeing the building come up out of the ground.”

Wieck said a special onsite meeting is planned for authority members on August 6. The media will also be invited to tour the job site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
KCAU 9 News

Sloan railroad crossing closure to begin July 25

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A railroad crossing replacement project at Sloan will require a roadway closure for about a week. The railroad crossing on Iowa 141 in Sloan will be closed starting on July 25, according to a release from the Iowa DOT District 3 office. During this...
SLOAN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Woodbury County, IA
Government
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
County
Woodbury County, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Jose Dejesus Andrade, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 14, deferred judgment, two years probation. Elijah Rae Dean, 21, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while intoxicated; sentenced July 12, seven years prison suspended, two years probation. Noah Patrick Steven Gregory,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

National Night Out comes to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release, National Night Out is an effort that promotes getting neighborhoods involved in crime prevention, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood comradery. On Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY ASKS FOR INPUT ON DOWNTOWN INFRASTRUCTURE

THIS FRIDAY, SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS WILL HOST A POP-UP EVENT TO SHOW DETAILS OF THE DOWNTOWN INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION PLAN. CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS THE CITY AND J-E-O CONSULTING GROUP WILL HAVE A TABLE SET UP AT THE PEARL STREET PARK WITH DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED PLAN. DTPLAN1 OC…SHARE THEIR...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING LIFE SENTENCE DIES IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR KIDNAPPING AND STABBING A WOMAN HAS DIED IN A STATE PRISON. IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS OFFICIALS SAY 56-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM BARBEE DIED SATURDAY IN THE STATE PRISON AT FORT DODGE FROM AN UNEXPECTED MEDICAL EMERGENCY.. BARBEE WAS 17 WHEN HE KIDNAPPED A...
KCAU 9 News

Families of Storm Lake Tyson employees sue over COVID deaths

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A petition for a trial by jury has been filed by employees of Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., in Storm Lake, who passed away from complications with COVID-19. According to court documents filed, Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., is being sued by the estate and families of late employees of the company who died after contracting COVID while working for Tyson, claiming the company’s practices and actions of employees were “grossly negligent.”
STORM LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

River-Cade Parade kicks off a week of events for the 59th year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland summer filled Pierce Street in Sioux City Wednesday night. Since 1964, the River-Cade Celebration has been headlined by a downtown parade with thousands of people lined up to grab candy and beads. This year’s River-Cade Parade saw 100 entries taking to the street including politicians, clowns, and commercial […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Tuesday News – July 19, 2022

Round Barn Ag Educational Display to Feature Women in Agriculture. This year’s “AROUND the farm in the BARN” exhibit will showcase Plymouth County “Women in Agriculture.” The Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee says this is the ninth year for coordinating an agricultural exhibit in the historic Tonsfeldt round barn during the Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars.
LE MARS, IA
kelo.com

Stop over licence plates leads to drug arrests in Alcester, South Dakota

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — Alcester police pulled a driver over yesterday for substitution of license plates. The man, from Spink County, was arrested on multiple drug charges after officers found methamphetamine, over $3000 cash, and other items indicating distribution of a controlled substance. Later, a search warrant was conducted on the residence the driver had recently moved in. Officers found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. There, an Alcester woman was arrested for possession and ingestion of a controlled substance.
ALCESTER, SD
nwestiowa.com

Dows man jailed for marijuana wax, pipes

PRIMGHAR—A 29-year-old Dows man was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, near Primghar on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michael Robert Korth stemmed from the stop of a 2004...
PRIMGHAR, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland brakes on fire truck, again

SUTHERLAND—Sutherland's emergency department is again likely back to square one for a new fire truck, a process that has proved troublesome. The ladder truck the crew was going to buy from a Connecticut dealer has extensive damage, including rust, which has city leaders worried repairs would be exceedingly expensive.
SUTHERLAND, IA
KLEM

Thursday News – July 21, 2022

The Pond Improvement Project continues at Hillview Recreation Area just west of Hinton. Plymouth County County Engineer Tom Rohe says dredging is underway…….. Rohe says no recreational activities, including fishing and swimming, are allowed in or near the pond while this project is under way. He says that the dredging should improve the water quality.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy