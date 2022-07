James Madison infielder Nick Zona was selected in the 20th round with the 606th overall pick by the Seattle Mariners on the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Zona becomes the 82nd Duke drafted in program history and the second selected in this year’s draft, after Chase DeLauter was selected 16th overall in the first round. He joins Matt Browning (2010), Greg Nesbitt (2006) and Randy Faulconer (1982) as past JMU student-athletes to have been drafted by Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO