Protestors in Gastonia pressing authorities to release body cam footage

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 90 people have been arrested during a special 10-day, multi-agency sting operation in North and South Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday. From July 5, 2022, to July 15, 2022, ‘Operation Wash Out’...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a Charlotte woman was killed at an ATM along University City Boulevard, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is sharing photos of one of the suspects in the case. 48-year-old Karen Baker was shot and killed at the machine near two restaurants at...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating an attack on a woman that happened Sunday morning in Ballantyne. Officers say the woman was taking groceries into her house when he attacked her. Doorbell video shows the man police are looking for. “The incident is unsettling because it didn’t make any...
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department just conducted a major catalytic converter theft investigation which resulted in 10 suspects being identified as suspected thieves. According to a tweet from CMPD, 5 of the suspects were arrested on July 8, a 6th was in prison, and 4 more are now wanted on outstanding warrants.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyler Christopher Harding, the man facing multiple charges in connection with a high-speed chase across Charlotte earlier this month, faced a judge Thursday, though no action was taken on his charges. Harding is facing numerous felony charges in connection with the incident, including four counts of...
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mount Holly has announced their new chief of police. Brian Reagan will begin this new role on Aug. 1 after serving as the Deputy Chief of Police for the past eight years. He will take this position after Chief Don Roper retires July 31 after...
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County ended a nearly four-hour standoff late on Wednesday with the arrest of a man who they say threatened them and claimed to be God. Deputies responded to a call in the area of 15600 Highway 801 in western Rowan County at...
SALISBURY, N.C. — He started as a witness in a high-profile shooting, but became a victim after confidential information surfaced on social media labeling him a "snitch." The posting of that personal information started what Danielle Mason calls an infuriating series of events that she believes impacted her child's safety.
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Burke County are trying to determine what happened to a man reported missing south of Morganton on June 22. Philip Carter, 30, was last seen along Hubert Lane. Authorities said several detectives are working the case and that they were able to ping Carter’s cellphone to the area. They also found surveillance video at a nearby home, where Carter can be seen walking.
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings sat down with WBTV's Molly Grantham to discuss low bonds and the hope for a more uniform process. Novant Health and Duke Energy have withdrawn its sponsorship of one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the Carolinas. Low bonds for violent offenders. Updated: 5...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Gastonia man shot, killed by police after authorities say he hit an officer with his car. A family is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Jason...
CHARLOTTE — Three women were terrorized in south Charlotte after an armed man broke into an apartment, assaulted them, tied them up and stole some of their belongings, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The assault happened after midnight on Saturday at an apartment at The Fairways at Piper...
CHARLOTTE — “This is the U.S. Marshals Office,” an agent says outside of a North Carolina home. “We have a warrant for your arrest. Come out with your hands up.”. Those are the words heard by fugitives in the Carolinas before they’re surrounded by deputy marshals and local law enforcement officers and then taken into custody. For the dozens of wanted criminals in the area, the U.S. Marshals Office says it’s just a matter of time before they’re behind bars.
CHARLOTTE N.C.– Investigations are underway after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond on the evening of Tuesday, July 19th. CMPD released a statement via Twitter about the investigation on Tumbling Rock Lane near Reames Road. Police say prior to the discovery of the 2-year-old, the...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man will spend the next 25 years in a Federal Prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana. Evidence brought forward to the court by the FBI and Rock Hill Police say that Archie Arsenio Caldwell,...
