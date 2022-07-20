New COVID Circumstances in San Diego County Peaked on July 13, However Stay Excessive
By Gina Pouge
Daily California Press
1 day ago
Trend in new COVID cases. Courtesy of San Diego County HHSA. The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 12,838 new cases of coronavirus over the past seven days, but the daily rate is beginning to trend...
Last week, San Diego County moved to the high, or orange, COVID-19 tier due to increasing disease numbers and hospitalizations. That quickly prompted an indoor mask mandate for San Diego Unified Schools District. But at the same time as another wave of infections is taking hold in the region, big public events are also returning in San Diego. The PRIDE parade and related events drew thousands last weekend, and Comic-Con returns to downtown San Diego Thursday for its first large in-person gathering since the pandemic began.
San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Wastewater monitoring in the Bay Area suggests the ongoing surge of BA.5 has now eclipsed the levels of transmission seen in that area during the massive Omicron surge over the winter. So far, San Diego’s monitoring stations show we’re still about one-fourth of the way...
San Diego County has been moved into the high-risk level for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as confirmed case numbers have continued to increase over the last few weeks, which has experts worried about the risk for severe outcomes as a result of infection. The CDC...
The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
SAN DIEGO — For more than three years now, Amie Zamudio has driven the streets of Hillcrest at night looking for elderly people in hospital gowns. Zamudio, a homeless advocate who devotes her time to helping un-housed seniors, says she finds seniors draped in hospital gowns and still wearing hospital-issued socks far too often.
An indoor mask mandate has been reinstated for students and staff in the San Diego Unified School District amid rising COVID-19 cases. Across the country, the latest COVID-19 surge is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 sub-variant, prompting concerns that it could mean a return of broad indoor mask mandates in cities.
SAN DIEGO — Drowning is a leading cause of death in young children according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and cases always rise during the hot summer months. At Rady Children's Hospital, they're sounding the alarm about water safety, saying there’s been a recent surge in...
Parents are dismayed and even outraged to see that a California school district is bringing back indoor masking for its students. San Diego Unified School District board president Sharon Whitehurst-Payne recently defended her district’s decision to return to masking indoors — including for summer school students — as Fox News Digital reported earlier.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A nationwide jewelry retailer has agreed to pay $34.2 million to resolve allegations that it used deceptive sales tactics on active duty servicemembers, including those stationed in San Diego, it was announced Wednesday. Harris Jewelers reached the settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the...
Photos (not local): Jaguarundi, black jaguar, and melanistic jaguar with spots visible. January 22, 2014 (San Diego’s East County)--A rash of sightings of large black wildcats have been reported in East County, most recently in Spring Valley. While thus far no one has captured photos of the animals, the growing number of sightings from seemingly credible sources—including an East County Magazine reporter, raises some intriguing questions.
Greetings from the Burgh, where it’s been a very busy day of fundraising. Every month, Payday pays an editor $32 an hour to edit, brainstorm, and help research articles. (And he helps hold me accountable.) Lenny Flatley is a great addition to the squad as a coop editor. Donate...
La Mesa’s Souplantation revival did not reopen July 4 as planned due to supply chain issues, according to Hannah Romita, the restaurant’s kitchen manager. The restaurant, which is tucked away in a quiet plaza off Fletcher Parkway, appears sleepy. “Souplantation is coming back” bubble letters on a chalkboard sidewalk sign announce in front of the La Mesa location.
South Korea’s Pelicana Chicken is looking to make their debut in San Diego. According to their website, the chicken chain is planning to replace Dippin’ Cajun Seafood on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa. Established in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, Pelicana Chicken landed in the United States in...
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 118. * WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating...
The aches and pains Babs Fry still feels are a vivid reminder of the rear-end wreck Wednesday near Otay Mesa that she says almost took her life. “Call it what you want, but at the end of the day, something beyond me was handling things that night. I should have died," explained Fry.
