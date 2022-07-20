ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

New COVID Circumstances in San Diego County Peaked on July 13, However Stay Excessive

By Gina Pouge
Daily California Press
 1 day ago
Trend in new COVID cases. Courtesy of San Diego County HHSA. The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 12,838 new cases of coronavirus over the past seven days, but the daily rate is beginning to trend...

KPBS

Q&A: COVID expert on why BA.5 variant is 'substantially different'

Last week, San Diego County moved to the high, or orange, COVID-19 tier due to increasing disease numbers and hospitalizations. That quickly prompted an indoor mask mandate for San Diego Unified Schools District. But at the same time as another wave of infections is taking hold in the region, big public events are also returning in San Diego. The PRIDE parade and related events drew thousands last weekend, and Comic-Con returns to downtown San Diego Thursday for its first large in-person gathering since the pandemic began.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego hospital accused of 'patient dumping'

SAN DIEGO — For more than three years now, Amie Zamudio has driven the streets of Hillcrest at night looking for elderly people in hospital gowns. Zamudio, a homeless advocate who devotes her time to helping un-housed seniors, says she finds seniors draped in hospital gowns and still wearing hospital-issued socks far too often.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ARE BLACK WILDCATS PROWLING EAST COUNTY?

Photos (not local): Jaguarundi, black jaguar, and melanistic jaguar with spots visible. January 22, 2014 (San Diego’s East County)--A rash of sightings of large black wildcats have been reported in East County, most recently in Spring Valley. While thus far no one has captured photos of the animals, the growing number of sightings from seemingly credible sources—including an East County Magazine reporter, raises some intriguing questions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Souplantation's Long-Awaited Reopening in La Mesa Delayed by Supply Chain Crisis

La Mesa’s Souplantation revival did not reopen July 4 as planned due to supply chain issues, according to Hannah Romita, the restaurant’s kitchen manager. The restaurant, which is tucked away in a quiet plaza off Fletcher Parkway, appears sleepy. “Souplantation is coming back” bubble letters on a chalkboard sidewalk sign announce in front of the La Mesa location.
LA MESA, CA
What Now San Diego

Pelicana Chicken Heading to Kearny Mesa

South Korea’s Pelicana Chicken is looking to make their debut in San Diego. According to their website, the chicken chain is planning to replace Dippin’ Cajun Seafood on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa. Established in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, Pelicana Chicken landed in the United States in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
