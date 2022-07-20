Palestinian PM Confident Saudis Will Demand Israeli-Palestinian Settlement
By Patsy Widakuswara
Voice of America
1 day ago
In an interview with VOA’s White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned against a growing militarization of the region as several Sunni nations and Israel discuss cooperation against Iran. But he said he is confident that Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel before there is an...
JERUSALEM — Thistles and brown grass blanket a patch of earth in a modern Jerusalem neighborhood likely slated to be part of a new U.S. Embassy. But according to Houston pathologist Dr. Hasan Khalidi, Israel has no right to grant the American government permission to build there. That’s because he believes the 7.5-acre the plot belongs to other Palestinian families like his own.
Erdogan on Monday once again threatened to derail Finland and Sweden's NATO ambitions. Turkey has accused the Nordic countries of being too friendly with Kurdish groups it considers to be terrorists. Erdogan's warning came a day before he met with Putin in Iran.
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Tehran, Iran — Iran's supreme leader offered his staunch support Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's war in Ukraine. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demonized the U.S.-led NATO alliance and said the West was really working to prevent the growth of an "independent and strong" Russia. A report...
Vladimir Putin ended his first major summit outside Russia since the invasion of Ukraine with an endorsement from Iran for its response to Nato, a clash with Turkey over Syria and signs of progress over the lifting of the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain. The White House said the Tehran...
In the days leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, distinguished journalists, analysts, and activists argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin was unlikely to green-light an assault that could go wrong in so many ways and instead might be bluffing. They employed a variety of political rationales to explain away the military buildup and escalating rhetoric. At the core of each explanation lay a troika of errors: denuding an adversary of agency, engaging in mirror-imaging, and, perhaps most of all, projecting a separate and more palatable logic onto the grim reality painted by the words and actions of a foreign leader.
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia are plotting a war with Iran. The 2015 Iranian nuclear arms accord, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Donald Trump sabotaged, does not look like it will be revived. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is reviewing options to attack if Tehran looks poised to obtain a nuclear weapon and Israel, which opposes U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, carries out military strikes.
If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
A Chinese food processing company is attempting to buy around 370 acres of land in North Dakota, in an area around 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base, raising concerns among lawmakers that the land purchase could be used to surveil the nearby U.S. base. Lawmakers requested a review of the purchase last week.
DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic will have a "harsh and regrettable response" to any "mistake" committed by Washington or its allies.
(Reuters) - Ukraine said on Wednesday that a deal to resume grain exports blocked by Russia appeared close as four-way talks began in Turkey, raising hopes of an end to a standoff that has exposed millions worldwide to the risk of starvation. Several Ukrainian cities meanwhile reported heavy Russian shelling.
Israel’s new prime minister paid an unannounced visit to the border with Lebanon on Tuesday, threatening to unleash a harsh military response to what he described as “unacceptable” aggression by the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. The visit came at a time of heightened tensions with Hezbollah, a...
Russian President Vladimir Putin's first major summit outside the country since Ukraine's invasion ended with an endorsement from Iran for its response to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and a clash with Turkey over Syria. What Happened: Putin held a summit on Syria in the Iranian capital on Tuesday with...
Sparks from an explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza CityAP Photo/Mohammed Ali. Rocket launches originating from the Gaza Strip were aimed at Israeli targets on Saturday, to which the Israeli military responded with deployment of fighter jets. The initial attack from the Gaza Strip saw four rockets launched in the direction of Israeli targets, of which one rocket was intercepted with the other three landing in open spaces according to the Israeli military. Following the attack, the Israeli military deployment claimed to have hit two facilities that belonged to Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, one of which was claimed to be an underground rocket-manufacturing plant. According to an Israeli Defense Forces Spokeperson, the site was one of the most important and largest sites for the production of raw rocket materials for the organization. While no one has been reported to have been injured in the strike, the fires that can be seen in the location and the surrounding land area indicates a lot of material damage. Despite the exchange of fire and damages inflicted on territory in the Gaza Strip, the situation is not expected to escalate.
Installing an elevator doesn't normally involve a 2,000-year plunge into an ancient city's history. But in Jerusalem, even seemingly simple construction projects can lead to archaeological endeavors. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have made numerous discoveries, including an ornate first-century villa with its own ritual bath,...
The Middle East has been piling up on a huge portion of Russian oil exports since the European nations and the U.S. imposed sanctions on Vladimir Putin's country. What Happened: The exports from Russia to the Middle East have continuously risen since February, hitting a high of 155,000 barrels a day in June, Bloomberg reported.
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Iran this week shows how Russia has become isolated in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House's chief National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday.
