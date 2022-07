College Station City Council members discussed plans for street maintenance after a presentation last week from the city’s Public Works Department. Emily Fisher, the city’s director of public works, presented the plan and said the department’s Street Maintenance Division has 19 employees and maintains about 356 centerline miles of roadway. Centerline miles measure the length of a road or highway regardless of how many lanes it has, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

