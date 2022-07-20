ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, SD

Five entered Huset’s Hall of Fame on Sunday night

By Sean Bower
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWZtl_0glirUtn00

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Rubin, Jay Masur, Jon Barger, Cliff Koidahl and Ron Fick’s racing careers were all celebrated Sunday night as each was enshrined into the Huset’s Hall of Fame.

This year’s Huset’s Hall of Fame class featured a variety of inductees.

“I wish that Cliff Koidahl could’ve been with us. He passed away in the last week in June. He was a great driver, a champion. Ron Fick a former champion here. Jay Masur really pioneered the safety crews around the country. Steve Rubin has been synonymous with excellence here at Huset’s Speedway and then Jon Barger, he was a champion in the 90’s here as well,” Rod Pattison said.

Having the Hall of Fame induction back at the track and in front of the fans is a sight that never gets old.

“Todd Quiring, Doug Johnson and their staffs have welcomed the Huset’s Hall of Fame back with open arms. They’ve done a great job hosting events here for us. And just to be back at this track where all this history happened and to be in front of the fans is the number one priority for us,” Pattison said.

Steve Rubin’s family used to own the track and now gets to share an honor with his dad.

“The Rubin family being part of this racetrack for so many years. The Hall of Fame is quite the honor, to have my name alongside my dad is a pretty cool thing,” Steve Rubin said.

While Rubin’s main goal was simply to provide fans joy through racing, he says he didn’t realize just how much an impact he had until reflecting back on his time at Huset’s.

“We promoted close to over 2,000 events. It’s literally millions of people, thousand of drivers and hundreds of employees and sponsors have come through and trusted us to enjoy their sport. So that’s really a pretty cool accomplishment, and be able to do it with your family,” Rubin said.

With those 5 now part of the Hall of Fame, the total number of inductees at Huset’s now stands at 120.

