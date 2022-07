The Storm Lake City Council on Monday heard a complaint from a local resident regarding trail fees at the Sunrise Pointe Golf Course. Craig Boyd is a member of a traveling senior group that has toured northwest Iowa courses for the last 40 years. Boyd and other members of the senior tour disagree with trail fees that were recently universally implemented at Sunrise, which acts as the City's municipal golf course. Boyd said the senior tour members haven't had to pay trail fees at any other course they've played at over the years...(audio clip below :32 )

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO