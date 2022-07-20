Salute to our Veterans: SN Tyrone Carlos Bradley

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor PFC Johnny Major Scott Jr. who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile City Councilmembers met with the board of Ladd-Peebles to discuss the stadium's future. This comes as the new interim stadium manager works to change the culture at Ladd-Peebles after two high profile shootings there. There's one question that's still lingering and that's if the...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (NBC) — A school board candidate near Pensacola, Florida, said Monday that doctors who treat transgender youth "should be hanging from the nearest tree." Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, who is running for a seat on the Santa Rosa County School Board, spoke Monday night at an event called "Closing Arguments," a political forum held by a local group named the Gulf Coast Patriots, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - He’s only 12-years-old, but he’s already taking on a major task. Levi Tunstall is turning old, weathered headstones in the Grand Bay Cemetery to like-new again with a little TLC and some elbow grease. Levi said, “My goal is to make the cemetery look...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week, dozens of out-of-town volunteers have been working through the Atlanta-based non-profit Mission Serve to improve homes in Mobile's Crichton and Toulminville areas. The City of Mobile said it’s part of it’s Volunteer Painting program. The group has painted and made roof repairs on...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama lawmakers have approved a new detox facility in mobile. The certificate of need review board gave the green light during a meeting yesterday... It's a story we've been following for months. This means a facility will be built on Springhill Avenue. As we first...
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WPMI) — A man whose kayak capsized in Mobile Bay was rescued thanks to GPS technology used by Baldwin County 9-1-1 dispatchers. Baldwin County 9-1-1 dispatcher Christian Mitchell answered the phone on Wednesday just after 1:30 p.m. It was unlike any call he's had; it was...
Celebrate all the goodness of summertime fruit and vegetables – and the hard-working farmers who grow them – at Sweet Grown Alabama (SGA) Day on July 23. Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate is encouraging shoppers to visit their local farmers market and support local growers. It is a good idea, Pate noted, considering the supply-side issues the U.S. faces.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance James, who Marshals say could be in the area of Lakeview Apartments in Mobile. Terrance James is wanted by […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is accepting applications for its upcoming Y.E.S. Fall Internship Program, which can help connect rising college juniors and seniors to local job opportunities. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration launched the Y.E.S. (Youth Empowered for Success) Initiative in 2016 in response to a...
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The opening of a detox facility in Mobile comes down to a critical decision expected to be made Wednesday in Montgomery. Veterans Recovery Resources must get approval from the state's certificate of need review board before it can open next year. "We applied for the...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile veteran marks six months since a serious injury at his home. Army National Guard Veteran Fred James fell into a fire pit and nearly died. Fred James has come a long way from February when he said he tripped while adjusting his fire pit and landed on the coals. […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department received a call about a shooting that injured a 3-year-old-child. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Student Life Conference Complex at Bishop State Community College around noon. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to the scene at 351 N Broad Street around 11:45 a.m. They found a […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person is dead following a shooting in downtown Mobile. It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Government Street at South Warren Street. Officers responding to the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Investigators said the 36-year-old...
Old circular saws or even grandpa’s beat-up ax head find new purpose as beautiful custom knives in the hands of Mike Chatham of Bay Minette. Chatham heats and pounds the metal in his Baldwin County shop, then adds handles crafted from wood or even antlers to make knives for hunting or cooking.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Emergency Management held an event for kids and their parents Wednesday morning discussing how to stay safe at the beach. Along with a number of beach safety tips, the Baldwin County EMA talked about hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, severe weather, and hazmat spills.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has gained fame through social media is officially coming to the Port City. A Crumbl Cookies store is already in Daphne, but soon the cookie franchise will cross the bay to the Spring Hill area in Mobile. Franchisee of the...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene investigating a shooting that killed one person. Mobile Police were called to Government and South Warren Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. On Thursday, officials said the man was a 36-year-old. Crime scene tape can be […]
Jamey DuBose’s expectations for Orange Beach High School are quite clear. “We’ve won wherever I’ve been, and I expect to win here. It’s as simple as that,” DuBose said at Baldwin County Media Day last week. “Our kids expect to win.”. DuBose was hired...
Law enforcement can now ask homeowners to stop back feeding or face arrest and fine. Baldwin County, Ala. – (OBA) – There’s a new law going into effect this month affecting generators and how they are hooked up to your house after tropical events. But if your main supply is a drop cord through the door to run vital elements, you have no worries.
