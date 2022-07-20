ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Gun Violence Archive data on Indiana shootings

By Will Conybeare
abc57.com
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows that Indiana is having one of the most violent years in almost a decade. There have been 261 deaths and 516 injuries from shootings...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

 

abc57.com

Indiana and Michigan part of six state law enforcement operation cracking down on speeding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Law enforcement agencies across the Midwest are taking part in a multi-state effort to address the rise in speeding and aggressive driving. Participating states include Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. The operation's Speed Awareness Day enforcement will take place on Wednesday as a part of...
103GBF

This Mysterious Indiana Hill Pull Objects Uphill

A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man who shot five people at Greenwood Park Mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander. Also, the Johnson County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that preliminary autopsy results...
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Autopsy Says Death of Indianapolis Man in IMPD’s Custody was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 members of high-profile Indianapolis meth and heroin ring sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS – Two members of a high-profile drug ring that operated in Indianapolis learned their sentences. According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Jovan Stewart and 45-year-old Dwyatt Harris were members of a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking group that operated in Indianapolis from summer 2019 through March 2020. Stewart...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Expert gives insight on active shooter response training

Mishawaka, Ind. -- A mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday left three dead and two more injured on Sunday. Four of the victims were female and one was a male. The suspect was shot and killed by an armed citizen at the mall and believed to be an adult male who entered the food court around 6 p.m. with a rifle and several magazines of ammo.
MISHAWAKA, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb issues statement after Greenwood Park Mall shooting

(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released an additional statement in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “I join all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed.”
GREENWOOD, IN
WRTV

Coroner: Herman Whitfield III's death in IMPD custody was a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office has ruled that Herman Whitfield III's death while in police custody was a homicide, according to the family's attorneys. Attorneys for Whitfield's family released the autopsy report to the media Wednesday. The official cause of death is "cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint, and conducted electrical weapon use."
abc57.com

Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders of Indiana's Republican-dominated Senate have proposed banning abortion with limited exceptions — a move that comes amid a political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who came to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy. The proposal announced Wednesday will be taken...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana State Fair unveils discounts, deals for 2022 festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is unveiling deals and discounts for this year's festivities, which begin Friday, July 29. Since the fair is closed on Tuesdays this year, the popular $2 Tuesdays are gone. Instead, fairgoers can take advantage of $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, with $3 admission, $3 midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.
INDIANA STATE

