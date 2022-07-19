ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshoba County, MS

Man caught with minor at Depot

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Neshoba County man has been arrested and charged with statutory rape after he was caught with a minor in a parked car at a a bowling alley, the authorities said....

neshobademocrat.com

Comments / 6

Ann Evans
4d ago

Garbage is what he is ,And why was a minor out at almost 2 am where was her parents such a shame was she taking from her home or something.It sound like she was there willingly get her parents too.So sad 🙏🏾🙏🏾 to this kid.

Reply(2)
8
