Louisville, KY

Heat advisory: Temperatures could feel close to 110 degrees on Wednesday

By Jay Cardosi
WLKY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sweltering heat is back in the forecast. A heat advisory has been posted for much of the WLKY viewing area for Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures by mid to late afternoon are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s,...

www.wlky.com

Louisville, KY
