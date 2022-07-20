Heat advisory: Temperatures could feel close to 110 degrees on Wednesday

Recently, I re-read a short memoir by a cousin, Belva Allen, who was born and raised in Wolf Creek, Kentucky and I remembered the stories I’ve been told about Wolf Creek over the years. So, I thought I might share some of Belva’s and my stories, many of which coincide, and some of my own experiences.But first, here is a little history. Wolf Creek, Kentucky was the first permanent settlement in Meade County, the 67th county to be formed by the Kentucky legislature. The one-time Ohio River port and manufacturing town is located some 13 miles northwest of the county seat of Brandenburg and was first settled by Euro-Americans in the last quarter of the 18th century. The creek was christened, according to tradition, because wolves would gather there in the spring to feed on young buffalo along a trace to the Ohio River, a common occurrence, therefore giving the town the name of Wolf Creek. Water was, and is, a defining feature in Wolf Creek. It was once a major shipping port in the county. The Old Southland Boat Transportation Company shipped cattle and hogs to Louisville. Passengers also rode the boat and sometimes people were taken to the hospitals in Louisville by the boat.

