Jackson County, FL

Marianna’s Partners for Pets could soon make a comeback

By Chloe Sparks
 1 day ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Jackson County’s only no-kill animal shelter could soon be back in operation.

The organization’s board members held their first meeting Tuesday night after upsetting a lot of the community by announcing their temporary closure in June.

Many community members went to the meeting because they wanted the current president and vice president of the Partners for Pets board to be removed.

Some think they’re not animal people, others believe they’re stealing money from the organization.

All three Partners for Pets board members who voted to temporarily shut down the animal shelter in June are no longer part of the organization.

The standing board members and much of the Jackson County community had several questions for president Ken Campbell and vice president Judy Peterson at their Tuesday night meeting.

“Got a text, an email this morning… I mean this afternoon, that Ken’s got COVID and Judy’s been exposed to it, so they’re not going to be here,” board member Carol Johnson announced during the meeting.

The board continued their pursuit to turn around the organization without them.

They voted them out.

According to Campbell and Peterson, the animal shelter shut down because they were more than $20,000 in debt.

They also let go of manager Jayme Dill, who many say is the backbone of the organization.

“My family has upped 17 cats and seven dogs today just since January,” a concerned community member said during the meeting. “So obviously this shelter is needed and necessary, and Jayme is a God send.”

The board elected three new members at the meeting, all of which want to invite Dill back as manager when they reopen.

“Any more discussion on opening the existing shelter within 30 days and working towards the new facility ASAP?” board member Mickey Busby asked during the meeting.

Those words were music to the community’s ears. Now, they just need Dill back, too.

“I feel very vulnerable for something that I worked so hard for to be pulled out from underneath me,” Dill said. “I can’t even describe what that made me feel like.”

Dill said she needs time to make this decision. The former Partners for Pets manager said if she came back, she’d need a lot more support from the board members.

There was a suggestion to have mandatory volunteer hours, which the board liked.

The community also wants to request a forensic audit of the organization’s funding, as Peterson was both vice president and bookkeeper and was the only one with a key to the P.O. box she claimed to have set up herself.

