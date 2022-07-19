ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta flight from Atlanta blows tires at Los Angeles landing

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta blew two tires Tuesday while landing at Los Angeles International Airport but nobody on board was hurt, although two runways at the busy airport were closed for several hours, authorities said.

Delta Flight 515 landed safely shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said.

The plane “came to rest on the taxi way after a possible issue with some of its tires," Delta said in a statement. It didn't indicate what caused the problem.

Photos on Twitter showed two shredded tires.

“We touchdown (maybe a little fast) when all of a sudden POW BAM right landing gear fumbles the bag and we pop 2 tires on the right,” Sara Margarett said in tweets. “Everyone freaks out and we skidded to a stop somewhere between hell and a runway.”

Margarett said they were kept on the plane for an hour before being bused to the terminal.

Two runways were closed for several hours until the plane was removed from a runway.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Delta plane grounded at LAX after reported issue with landing gear

LOS ANGELES - A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles blew out two tires when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Delta flight 515 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after noon Eastern and was heading to LAX when a call came in of an airplane emergency shortly after 1 p.m. Pacific, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The flight was 55 minutes late taking off and was about shave off about 30 minutes during the flight, according to flightaware.com.
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

