It's not often that three of baseball's brightest stars — in this case, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge — find themselves staring at unclear futures. The Los Angeles Angels are currently 39-53, good for fourth in the American League West at the All-Star break. They began the season 27-17 but followed such play with a 14-game losing streak. In the process, the team fired manager Joe Maddon and promoted Phil Nevin on an interim basis.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO