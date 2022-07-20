Winn Parish woman, unborn child killed in crash on La. HWY 505

SABINE PARISH, La. - The Sabine National Wildlife Refuge West Cove North Recreation Area will temporarily close to the public from July 25 – August 31, 2022. This closure includes the parking lot, both boat launches, and all fishing piers. The closure is required to ensure public safety while the area serves as a staging location and launch site to construct an oyster reef habitat along the West Cove shoreline of Sabine National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). Sabine NWR’s West Cove South Recreation Area parking lot and the boat launch at the Hog Island Gully Recreation Area will remain open. Boaters wishing to access West Cove can launch from the Hog Island Gully launch and follow the canal east to the ship channel, then southwest to West Cove. Boaters are cautioned, however, that parking is limited at the Hog Island Gully Recreation Area.

SABINE PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO