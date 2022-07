Myers Park Country Club has added a new perk to joining: immediate suspension if you sue the club. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter reports this new policy was implemented after a member sued last year seeking the release of financial records. A judge recently sided with the member and has ordered the club to pay his legal fees of $37,000. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.

