Los Angeles County, CA

New Reward Offered for Lady Gaga Dog Walker Shooting Suspect Accidentally Released from Jail

By Nancy Dillon
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man mistakenly released from jail after he was arrested and charged with shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker is now the subject of a $5,000 reward announced by the U.S. Marshals Service. James Howard Jackson, 19, was erroneously released from custody April 6, 2022, due to a clerical...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

