America Outdoors: From L.A. Surfers to Appalachian Beekeepers

There is power in place, in its ability to retain stories and remind us what it took to get where we are today—and few places are more salient than the aged buildings across America that stand as witnesses to the narrative of America’s Black pioneers. Many of these cultural treasures, however, have been at risk of being demolished or have faced irreparable damage without immediate advocacy. Brent Leggs and the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund (a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation) is looking to change that. Leggs, the executive director of the Action Fund, and his colleagues have been working to preserve more than 160 U.S. historical sites since 2017. In just under five years, the Action Fund has raised more than $80 million to distribute as part of an annual grant, and today they announced another 33 sites that will receive a collective $3 million in preservation funding.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO